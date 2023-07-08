

Beaten to Death



If it is not about your near ones because the fear of losing your loved ones can make you dream of their death, says the dream interpreter.



It was the DEATH of an innocent goat.

Somebody just smashed its head. And no trace of the killer was found. Three people were sitting at the front door of a hut made of mud, in an ancient city, probably located beside seashore. The location does not matter in dreams. Sometimes, they do! Yes, they do! Maybe in this dream, the place was the only meaningful thing. What does it mean?



The small goat dies and three people suddenly become murderers from just a group of friends having evening tea together.



The other one, a friend of the three killers, became more terrified. Even though she was not on the spot, she feels waves of guilt for the cruel death of the baby. What if they get caught? That fear also visits her mind.



In the next scene, she finds herself inside a large shower place. A big room and it seems as if the floor of the room is divided into two parts because of the broken texture, so old and unused? No, it is being used� it seems�but that question remains unresolved.



She is naked, taking water from the round tub, rubbing herself with foam. The rose fragrance is so fresh! It is a special shower, she must look elegant, and there are pearls all over.



Suddenly there comes a rush of fear from outside, "make it fast", someone whispers in the air. She feels as if some brown-suited men will just break into the room. They are here to arrest the killer of the goat. But the goat was not killed by her! No finger of hers touched the kid ever!



-What is going to end now? Monica talks to herself

-there may be something that needs an end.

-What do I do now?

-Why are you being so anxious about just a dream?

-That's right! Why am I?



Her brain becomes occupied again. She remembers the dream interpreter saying, 'taking a shower means the urge for detoxification. Maybe you need to work on purifying your soul'.



The other night she had a sad dream. A deeply saddening death�



She is holding her newborn, struggling to breastfeed. Sitting near the window, she smiles at the baby, the baby smiles back. There is no rush, and no serenity as well. She offers the baby some breast milk, and the baby drinks, and falls asleep quietly. She does not look happy to feed the child but her gaze is very loving and motherly.



She goes to take a shower putting the baby to sleep. Coming to check on the baby she finds a baby tortoise lying instead, the head separated from the body, sleeping dead�



In the dream, she felt how dear that tortoise was to her. It was a vivid dream, short and silent. She felt motherly love for the child.



And in another dream, she saw a pond behind an old house.



The inner side of the little pond wall is covered with moss. A baby elephant is dancing with the moss and taking the stairs to go down the pond. The water washes the whole body of the baby with care. The baby laughs and plays with the mosses drenching them with its trunk. The whole world laughs�



The afternoon suddenly changes into midnight. A massive earthquake happens in the middle of the night taking it towards dawn. The wait for any aftershocks remains till the sun appears. The whole house is found destroyed. Trees are fallen, the tin roof of the elephant room is shattered, and the wooden structure of the house is no longer standing in shape. Relatives from every corner have come to make sure everybody is safe. Everyone is good, nobody was injured, except her little elephant� inside the room, lying on the floor, head apart from the body, bleeding...



That Saturday morning, at 3:33 AM, Monica started screaming



'Wake up, dear, are you having a nightmare? You are sweating and what are the words you are trying to say? Wake up, dear!' Monica's father came running to her.



'I was� I was� I am trying to run but I cannot gather my feet...the crowd and they are chasing�. they are chasing me� they are all over� I cannot�.'



Ok enough! Now breathe, calm down, do not remember, and here drink the water. Breath, everything is fine, you are ok�



These violent stories in the news freak her out at night. She stopped watching horror movies long ago. Now, it is the social media news feed.



Monica feels better sharing the dream with the interpreter. Even though there was no concrete meaning. But, the heaviness is not there anymore.



The next morning Monica takes the bus to university. Her father will take her to the bus station and stay there until the bus disappears. The silence breaks in and the bus starts to move.



Monica forgets she will not go through the news feed anymore. And that happens; does she have control over her fingers? Well, a video starts playing�



A woman, lying on the road getting beaten by a group of people on a busy road, there is a bag on the road. It's a white bag with something inside, the angry mob kicking her for having the thing inside that bag. As they are beating her suddenly the bag rolls over, and the thing from inside the bag comes out, the head of a big fish. The mob has already killed 'the woman with a child's head inside the jute bag'.



Suddenly everyone wants to listen to her, wants to know who she bought this for. How would someone have cooked this with lentils and coriander leaves and had a happy lunch together? The mob suddenly becomes a funeral ground mourning for the poor corpse. None comes to stop them to kill her and say "do not take the law in your hand, let the police arrest the criminal". Nobody comes because it is not a cinema being aired on Friday afternoon...



The bus reached safely, great news.



Monica's dream interpreter is a 27-year-old man. The day Monica talked about the dreams his world changed. The neighbors from next door want to meet him. They arranged a meeting at the meeting cell.



- Did you smash the goat head?



He doesn't understand...a goat head? Where? What? It sounds familiar! Oh, there was a goat that got killed in Monica's dream! He tries to explain�

- It was�

- How dare you kill the elephant? They stop him.

- It was a dream� Please do not hit me.

- You need to admit you made the greatest mistake; you need to learn from your mistakes.



The man from flat number 3 starts hitting with a stick. It is not enough; the young boy from the flat right next to him takes the mosquito net stand from the bed and starts to hit crazy. Then others join them until they take away his life.



The next day he returns home as a dead body, buried beside the balcony of his parent's room.



After the burial of Asar Prayer, hours have passed. The dead dream reader's mother is sitting on the balcony. It is full moon, a bright night outside.



- Look at the sky ma, the moon is so bright

- Yes, dear, the moon is so beautiful, do you remember when you were a little boy, you always wanted to touch the moon?

- Yes ma, I remember you used to sit on the swing chair with me on this balcony. The balcony right near my grave is still the same, but I have grown up, visited the roads, and now again sleeping buried right here�

- hmm�

- Go to sleep ma, I won't have a nightmare; wake me up in the morning.



The balcony becomes empty again, with repressed pain. The silence is loud. How long to hold on in nothingness for nothing? Eternity is a synonym for restless tranquility.



Is it very cold or very wery warm? Don't I have any feelings? Or it is probably dark by now. How could it be so dark?



It was a long night. He should start the day again, the fight for survival by taking the public bus. He found no bus at the stand. Strikes are good for some people. Some take a rest at home; some can make the best event of their political life. Most middle-class to lower-middle-class people cannot extract any goodness from it. It becomes more difficult to earn a meal.



The two groups are fighting now. It will not be good if he keeps walking. He starts to run in the opposite direction but it is already late. He is mistaken for the other party and gets caught in the furious show of being beaten to death...again...again�



