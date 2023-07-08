Video
Ocean and the Land

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Moksedul Milon

The Ocean was a Heaven on the earth:
A shiny mirror for the mighty Sun,
A comfy daybed for the weary Wind,
A cosy home to all the living beings;
Alas! She couldn't make the basic salts
That all her kids depended on to live.
 
The Land was lonely, barren, dry and broke:
She was a second home to toads and frogs,
She used to cry all day and night and dream
Of hosting lives of plants and human beings;
She had the precious crystals and the salts,
She had no water for her guests to drink.
 
The Ocean called the Sun to make the clouds,
She asked the Wind to take them to the rocks,
And make a million cloudbursts on the cliffs,
And washdown all the peaks and vales and hills,
And dig the mighty rivers and the streams,
And bring the salts to all the marine beings.

No gods were there for any plan to make,
Almighty was the Law of Give-and-Take.


