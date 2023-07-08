Video
Home Literature

For the path we have hoped

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Aafra Aahmed

After years and years of gloom and mischiefs
Our young faced adults have finally bloomed into responsible misfits
We have worked so far and everything's ahead of us
Yet the path approaching us seems so dark and dismaying
Nevertheless, with the beacon of hope us youths have
We march forward; stripped and barefooted

The gloom we are used to seeing, unnerves us youth into a frenzying spirit
"We cannot make this worth nothing" screams one of us
I nod in agreement and march onwards

What we are expecting will eventually doom on us
But the path we chose shouldn't be one of rue
Therefore we go on striding forward; a shaky smile gracing our tear filled faces

We will move onwards, with a facade of uncertain bravery
We are scared just like any one of us; we are terrified to fall; terrified for the thorns to prick in
The adrenaline rush to keep moving, to keep standing up, lets us see what others might be blinded by

As I approach the deep lonely path
A rush of quicksand embraces my legs; "Help!" I scream out loud
Yet I find no one ahead of me

The fight to the top is of one's patience and loneliness
Still I hope for someone to hold me like a kid begging for its mother's embrace

Despite knowing what's ahead of me: all the deep rooted agony and sadness
I still cannot stop believing in the goodness
My hopes can be crushed a thousand times still I will (must) stand up strong for the millionth time

The poet is a literary and psychology enthusiast


