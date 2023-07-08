

For the path we have hoped

Our young faced adults have finally bloomed into responsible misfits

We have worked so far and everything's ahead of us

Yet the path approaching us seems so dark and dismaying



We march forward; stripped and barefooted



The gloom we are used to seeing, unnerves us youth into a frenzying spirit

"We cannot make this worth nothing" screams one of us

I nod in agreement and march onwards



What we are expecting will eventually doom on us

But the path we chose shouldn't be one of rue

Therefore we go on striding forward; a shaky smile gracing our tear filled faces



We will move onwards, with a facade of uncertain bravery

We are scared just like any one of us; we are terrified to fall; terrified for the thorns to prick in

The adrenaline rush to keep moving, to keep standing up, lets us see what others might be blinded by



As I approach the deep lonely path

A rush of quicksand embraces my legs; "Help!" I scream out loud

Yet I find no one ahead of me



The fight to the top is of one's patience and loneliness

Still I hope for someone to hold me like a kid begging for its mother's embrace



Despite knowing what's ahead of me: all the deep rooted agony and sadness

I still cannot stop believing in the goodness

My hopes can be crushed a thousand times still I will (must) stand up strong for the millionth time



The poet is a literary and psychology enthusiast



