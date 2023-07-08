Wander Woman secures its spot in the top 10 companies o f BIG: Bangabandhu Innovation Grant

Video
Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Womens Own Report

Wander Woman, a flourishing female travel platform in Bangladesh, secures spot among top one companies for the prestigious Bangbandhu Innovation Grant.

Sabira Mehrin Saba, the visionary CEO and Founder of Wander Woman, has emerged triumphant in the highly competitive BIG (Bangbandhu Innovation Grant) competition securing a coveted spot among the top 10 companies. Out of the staggering 7,000 plus companies from Bangladesh that vied for this prestigious grant, Sabira Mehrin Saba's Wander Woman proved to be an exceptional business deserving of recognition.

BIG, the Bangbandhu Innovation Grant, is renowned for its commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in Bangladesh. The grant provides a substantial opportunity for businesses to flourish, with the top 50 companies earning a prize of 10 lakhs each and a prize of 1 crore to  the winner .

The rigorous selection process spanned several weeks and comprised various stages, including online pitches, intensive boot camps, and in-person pitch sessions. Wander Woman's innovative business model and its tangible impact on the lives of women in Bangladesh stood out, ultimately propelling the company to secure a coveted position in the top 01
Speaking about this momentous accomplishment, Sabira Mehrin Saba expressed her gratitude, saying,'

"Being selected as one of the top 01 among 7,0+ startups from Bangladesh is indeed a remarkable milestone for Wander Woman. Especially when we are challenging the narrative around women who are progressing and exploring global opportunities from Bangladesh, such strong validation from a platform as BIG means we are on right track."

From the beginning, Wander Woman' s vision has been to provide a safe way for women to travel and they have worked rigorously in the past 5 years for that cause. Being acknowledged by BIG this year, has become another one of its milestones which solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the travel industry, serving as a catalyst for the company's future growth, innovation, and societal contribution.


