

Tandoori Beef Laxmi Kebab

v Boneless Beef --- 1000 gm



v Ginger Paste -- 75 gm





v Yoghurt -- 500 gm



v Kashmiri Red Chili Powder -10 gm



v Mustard Oil --- 150 gm



v Lemon Juice ---- 10 gm



v Cashew Nut ----100 gm



v Hot Masala Powder -15 gm



v Cumin Powder - 10 gm



v Coriander Powder -10 gm



v Ghee -- 50 gm



v Nutmeg -- 5 gm



v Coriander Leaves --15 gm



v Salt (For Taste)



v Butter -- 50 gm



1. Cut the beef in thin slices.



2. Take a bowl and put all the ingredients along with yogurt and mix properly.



3. Add the slice beef and coat them properly with the mixture.



4. Keep it in the chiller for 30 minutes.



5. After taking out the beef from chiller, skew those in the skewer and cook them properly in tandoori oven for 10/ 15 minutes.



6. Serve it hot with Butter Naan.



