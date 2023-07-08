|
Turkish Tepsi Kebab
Ingredients:
v 500 gm of minced meat
v 2 onions
v 1 red pepper
v 3 tomatoes
v 100 gr parsley
v 1 tsp of salt
v 1 tsp of ground black pepper
v 1 tsp of cumin
v 1 tsp of thyme
v 1 tsp of chili pepper
For Decoration:
v Tomatoes
v Onion
v Carrot Julianne
v Beet Root Julianne
v Coriander
v Red Chili
v Lemon Wedges
Method:
1. First, chop the onion, pepper, parsley, tomato very finely.
2. For kebab, put the minced meat in a large bowl.
3. Mix the chopped ingredients together with the minced meat.
4. Add the spicesand mold well.
5. Place on the baking tray in a thickness of 1 cm.
6. Chop the potato, pepper and tomato into slices to decorate it.
7. Then arrange them on the ground meat.
8. Melt the tomato paste in water in a bowl and pour it over the kebab.