

Turkish Tepsi Kebab

v 500 gm of minced meat



v 2 onions





v 1 red pepper



v 3 tomatoes



v 100 gr parsley



v 1 tsp of salt



v 1 tsp of ground black pepper



v 1 tsp of cumin



v 1 tsp of thyme



v 1 tsp of chili pepper



For Decoration:

v Tomatoes



v Onion



v Carrot Julianne



v Beet Root Julianne



v Coriander



v Red Chili



v Lemon Wedges



Method:

1. First, chop the onion, pepper, parsley, tomato very finely.



2. For kebab, put the minced meat in a large bowl.



3. Mix the chopped ingredients together with the minced meat.



4. Add the spicesand mold well.



5. Place on the baking tray in a thickness of 1 cm.



6. Chop the potato, pepper and tomato into slices to decorate it.



7. Then arrange them on the ground meat.



8. Melt the tomato paste in water in a bowl and pour it over the kebab.





