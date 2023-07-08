Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Turkish Tepsi Kebab

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Turkish Tepsi Kebab

Turkish Tepsi Kebab

Ingredients:
v    500 gm of minced meat

v    2 onions
v    2 green peppers

v    1 red pepper

v    3 tomatoes

v    100 gr parsley

v    1 tsp of salt

v    1 tsp of ground black pepper

v    1 tsp of cumin

v    1 tsp of thyme

v    1 tsp of chili pepper

For Decoration:
v    Tomatoes

v    Onion

v    Carrot Julianne

v    Beet Root Julianne

v    Coriander

v    Red Chili
 
v    Lemon Wedges

Method:
1.    First, chop the onion, pepper, parsley, tomato very finely.

2.    For kebab, put the minced meat in a large bowl.

3.    Mix the chopped ingredients together with the minced meat.

4.    Add the spicesand mold well.

5.    Place on the baking tray in a thickness of 1 cm.

6.    Chop the potato, pepper and tomato into slices to decorate it.
 
7.    Then arrange them on the ground meat.

8.    Melt the tomato paste in water in a bowl and pour it over the kebab.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rainy season fashion trends
Tandoori Beef Laxmi Kebab
Turkish Tepsi Kebab
Celebrity chef Tommy Miah at Cumin Restaurant launch
InterContinental Dhaka signs MoU with Tiger Golf Club
Dragon fruit benefits for skin
Enhance your Eid dining experience with exquisite crockery designs
Nawabi Mutton Biryani


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft