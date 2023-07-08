

Celebrity chef Tommy Miah at Cumin Restaurant launch



Tommy Miah created a spectacular menu for the launch party, said a press release.



Cumin Restaurant is a multi-cuisine restaurant where guests' experiences begin the moment they set foot through the front door. The hallowed space within the restaurant provides guests with a wondrous backdrop as they savour some of the most delicious items in the area.

Cumin's interiors have been constructed by industry-leading designer. With sustainability being of great importance for both the build and culinary operation, environmentally conscious choices have been made throughout.



The team at Cumin's invite guests to indulge in a new culinary offering with the opportunity to elevate it further with award-winning tasting menu.



