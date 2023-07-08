Video
Saturday, 8 July, 2023
Celebrity chef Tommy Miah at Cumin Restaurant launch

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Cumin Restaurant joined hands with celebrity chef Tommy Miah, MBE, to open its doors to foodies with a launch ceremony at the restaurant premise at Mirpur in the capital recently.

Tommy Miah created a spectacular menu for the launch party, said a press release.

Cumin Restaurant is a multi-cuisine restaurant where guests' experiences begin the moment they set foot through the front door. The hallowed space within the restaurant provides guests with a wondrous backdrop as they savour some of the most delicious items in the area.

Cumin's interiors have been constructed by industry-leading designer. With sustainability being of great importance for both the build and culinary operation, environmentally conscious choices have been made throughout.

The team at Cumin's invite guests to indulge in a new culinary offering with the opportunity to elevate it further with award-winning tasting menu.


