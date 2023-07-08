

InterContinental Dhaka signs MoU with Tiger Golf Club



Tiger Golf Club started its journey in 2009-10 and the esteemed members of this club are foreign expats, diplomats and local enthusiasts who through this club can take home good memories of Bangladesh and Bangladesh golf.



The signing ceremony took place at InterContinental Dhaka where Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Bangladesh & President of Tiger Golf Club, and Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka, signed the agreement.

The exciting ceremony was also attended by Md. Mokammel Hossain Chairman, Bangladesh Services Limited & Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism, Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Limited, Brig.



General Md. ManzurQader (Retd) Vice President of Tiger Golf Club, Syed Mastafizur Rahman Treasurer, Tiger Golf Club, Ambassadors who are members of Tiger Golf Club and high officials of InterContinental Dhaka.



