InterContinental Dhaka signs MoU with Tiger Golf Club

Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:08 PM
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Life & Style Desk

Recently, InterContinental Dhaka, a  luxury IHG hotel, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tiger Golf Club (TGC) to provide exclusive benefits for TGC members availing World Classhospitality services at InterContinental Dhaka.

Tiger Golf Club started its journey in 2009-10 and the esteemed members of this club are foreign expats, diplomats and local enthusiasts who through this club can take home good memories of Bangladesh and Bangladesh golf.

The signing ceremony took place at InterContinental Dhaka where Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Bangladesh & President of Tiger Golf Club, and  Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka,  signed the agreement.

The exciting ceremony was also attended by  Md. Mokammel Hossain Chairman, Bangladesh Services Limited & Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism,  Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Limited, Brig.

General  Md. ManzurQader (Retd) Vice President of Tiger Golf Club, Syed Mastafizur Rahman Treasurer, Tiger Golf Club, Ambassadors who are members of Tiger Golf Club and high officials of InterContinental Dhaka.


