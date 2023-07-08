Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 July, 2023, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Dragon fruit benefits for skin

Published : Saturday, 8 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Life & Style Desk

Dragon fruit benefits for skin

Dragon fruit benefits for skin

v    May Have Anti-Aging Properties: Dragon fruits contain antioxidants that have anti-aging properties. These antioxidants inhibit the enzymes that break down skin components such as collagen and hyaluronic acid. Vitamin C is another potent antioxidant that can prevent skin aging.

v    May Treat Acne: Dragon fruit extracts are used in traditional skin care remedies to treat acne. This could be because red dragon fruit peel has antimicrobial properties .The compounds in dragon fruit are also said to control sebum production. help in controlling acne, though there is no scientific proof for the same.

v    May Soothe Sunburned Skin: The vitamin C, along with the other vitamins and minerals present in dragon fruit, can reduce sunburn . It restores moisture and heals the sunburnt area and calms it. The antimicrobial property of dragon fruit may help prevent infections on the burnt area.

v    May Promote Skin Health: Dragon fruit is a good source of vitamin C. Vitamin C is proven to lighten skin tone, reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin complexion. It is also essential for collagen synthesis.Collagen keeps your skin firm and plump as it is a structural component of the skin.

v    May Hydrate The Skin: Dragon fruit is high in water and helps with hydration. The vitamin B in it can moisturize your skin and keep it healthy and supple.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rainy season fashion trends
Tandoori Beef Laxmi Kebab
Turkish Tepsi Kebab
Celebrity chef Tommy Miah at Cumin Restaurant launch
InterContinental Dhaka signs MoU with Tiger Golf Club
Dragon fruit benefits for skin
Enhance your Eid dining experience with exquisite crockery designs
Nawabi Mutton Biryani


Latest News
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
2 cousins electrocuted at Nilphamari chicken farm
Trade thru Hili port suspended for election on the Indian side
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Three Indian rail workers arrested over deadly train crash
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal
Most Read News
Tamim Iqbal returns to international cricket at PM's request
Digital banking to build smart financial system
Russia sees interference in B'desh internal affairs by US, EU
Youth arrested for rape of girl at Dhanmondi
Seven killed as bus hits autorickshaw in Jashore
Not aware polls in Bangladesh connected to US State Dept: Russia
Five Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp 'gunfight'
HSC exams in 2024 to be held under short syllabus
Ship partly sinks in Sandwip Channel
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft