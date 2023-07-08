

Dragon fruit benefits for skin



v May Treat Acne: Dragon fruit extracts are used in traditional skin care remedies to treat acne. This could be because red dragon fruit peel has antimicrobial properties .The compounds in dragon fruit are also said to control sebum production. help in controlling acne, though there is no scientific proof for the same.



v May Soothe Sunburned Skin: The vitamin C, along with the other vitamins and minerals present in dragon fruit, can reduce sunburn . It restores moisture and heals the sunburnt area and calms it. The antimicrobial property of dragon fruit may help prevent infections on the burnt area.

v May Promote Skin Health: Dragon fruit is a good source of vitamin C. Vitamin C is proven to lighten skin tone, reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin complexion. It is also essential for collagen synthesis.Collagen keeps your skin firm and plump as it is a structural component of the skin.



v May Hydrate The Skin: Dragon fruit is high in water and helps with hydration. The vitamin B in it can moisturize your skin and keep it healthy and supple.



