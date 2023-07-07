



CHATTOGRAM, July 6: The Election Commission (EC) has found four nominations valid for Chattogram-10 by-polls, which fell vacant after the death of Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury slated to be held on July 30.



Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer of Chattogram-10 by-polls told the Daily Observer that a total of six candidates had submitted their nominations to the EC office on July 4.





The nominations of the Independent Candidates M Arman Ali and Manjurul Islam Bhuiyan have been found invalid as they failed to submit the signatures of one per cent of the total voters, Hasanuzzaman said.



Meanwhile, Mohiuddin Bacchu Former Convenor of Chattogram City Juba League has been nominated as a candidate for Chattogram-10 by-polls.



The Awami League Parliamentary board confirmed his nomination in a meeting on July 3 held at Ganabhaban. Meanwhile, a total of 29 local leaders of Awami League including the wife of former MP Afsarul Amin, his son, and two brothers have been seeking party nominations for by-polls of Chattogram-10.



