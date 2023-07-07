Video
DS Mehedi sacked for violating woman in safe house in KSA

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Deputy Secretary (Officer on Special Duty) of the Public Administration Ministry Md Mehedi Hasan, also former counsellor in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh has been dismissed from the service for his proven misconduct with the Bangladeshi female workers at 'Safe Home' of Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh.

The Public Administra-tion Ministry on Thursday issued the notification dismissing him from the service. Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury signed the order.

A Bangladeshi woman, who worked at Riyadh's as a house help of a Saudi employer, had filed the complaint against Mehedi Hasan in 2021 for sexually assaulting her and few other women. Mehedi Hasan was working there as counsellor (labour) for Bangladesh.

During the primary investigation, the allegation brought against the counsellor was proved and he was withdrawn from his assignment. Later, he was made OSD and served a show-cause notice to reply about the allegations.

According to the PA Ministry notification, Mehedi Hasan's answer was not satisfactory and his behaviour with the female workers in the safe home was considered as misconduct as per the government service rules. Considering the allegation, the government has taken decision to reward him highest punishment.

With the approval of the President, the PA Ministry on Thursday issued the notification removing him from the job.

According to the allegation, Mehedi Hasan was blamed for raping a woman in the safe home and using slang languages during interrogating the women workers taken shelter in the safe home.


