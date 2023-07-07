Central Hospital files Tk 500cr damage suit against Dr Sangjukta







Mahbuba Akter Akhi's newborn died on June 10 at Central Hospital and eight days after the death of her newborn baby, mother Akhi also died in another hospital on June 18. The relatives claimed both died due to wrong treatment of concerned persons of the Central Hospital.



The hospital authorities filed the money suit before Dhaka First Joint District Judge Masudul Haque's court on Thursday, plaintiff lawyer advocate Md Mazharul Islam told the Daily Observer.

The court accepted the lawsuit and summoned gynecologist Dr Sangjukta, asking her to submit a written statement against the suit by July 25. Earlier on June 22, Central Hospital authorities served a legal notice on Dr Sangjukta Saha to withdraw her defamatory statements against the hospital.



In the lawsuit, the plaintiff stated that on June 22, Dr Sangjukta Saha said the authorities of Central Hospital were responsible for the deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her newborn. She said in a press conference the authorities did not take her consent verbally or in writing while admitting Mahbuba to the hospital on June 10.The authorities also spoke "falsely" about her presence at the hospital, she added. "I was not in Bangladesh during Mahbuba's operation. How could I be responsible if I was not there? The responsibility is totally of the hospital authority. "To cover up the real incident and hide their faults, the vested quarters are using all means and are always busy misleading people of the country with false information," she claimed. Akhi was not her regular patient, she said.



The plaintiff also said Akhi was admitted to the hospital under Dr Sangjukta, but the latter denied it saying that Akhi was not a regular patient which undermined the name, fame and image of the hospital.



Moreover, she did not withdraw her defamatory statements given against the hospital, said the plaintiff in his complaint. Unfortunately, the newborn died the following day. Akhi, while undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital, died in the afternoon on June 18.



Meanwhile, following the newborn's death, Akhi's husband Yakub Ali Sumon filed a case of negligence leading to death at Dhanmondi Police Station on June 14.



In the case, Dr Shahzadi, Dr Muna, Dr Mili, assistant Jamir, Ehsan, and hospital manager Parvez were named as accused.



Furthermore, several unidentified individuals have also been accused in the case. Subsequently, after the case was filed, the police arrested Dr Shahzadi and Dr Muna from the hospital. They are now in jail as the court denied them bail.On Wednesday the High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to another accused physician Begum Maksuda Farida Akhter Mili in the case and The HC also ordered her to surrender before the chief metropolitan magistrate's court in Dhaka in four weeks.



