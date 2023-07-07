EU's apparel import decreases by 6.25pc







The EU's apparel import from the world has declined by 7.62 per cent during the first four months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022 (from US$ 32.29 billion in January-April 2022 to US$ 29.83 billion in January-April 2023).



According to sources, the EU and the US are the two main destinations for Bangladesh's garment exports. 72 to 75 percent of the total export earnings come from these two markets. The decline in exports to these two important markets has created concern among entrepreneurs.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said that exports will decrease further in the coming months.



At the moment export orders are at least 30 per cent less than the same period last year.



He said local demand has been constrained by record inflation in the EU and rising policy rates in the US. However, Bangladesh's exports have not decreased at the same rate as the exports of other countries have decreased in these two major markets.



In terms of quantity (measured in kilogram), EU's clothing import from the world also had a stiff downturn by 15.45 per cent, according to the latest apparel import data released by the EUROSTAT for the period of January to April 2023 with a few analyses on European Union's (EU) overall import from the world and top sourcing countries.



Among the top ten apparel-sourcing countries of EU, Vietnam and India have shown positive growth while EU's import from other countries has declined significantly.



EUs imports from China have dipped by 17.07 per cent in dollar value and 21.05 per cent in quantity. During January-April 2023 EU's imports from Turkey, the 3rd largest apparel source, declined by 13.68 per cent in value terms and 24.66 per cent in quantity.



On the other hand, EU's imports from India and Vietnam have increased by 0.45 per cent and 3.41 per cent respectively in value terms.



However, in terms of quantity, EU's import from both countries showed 8.17 per cent and 7.26 per cent decline respectively.



At the same time EU's import from the other top sourcing countries such as Cambodia 5.59 per cent, Pakistan 7.52 per cent, Morocco 16.61 per cent, Sri Lanka 17.16 per cent and Indonesia declined by 7.99 per cent respectively in value terms.



Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said, "If we look at the unit price (USD value/kg), EU's cumulative unit price of import from Bangladesh has increased by 7.12 per cent (from $16.98 to $ 18.19). While this reflects the higher cost of raw materials and other costs of production, it also signifies our progress toward a higher price segment. Average unit prices of imports from other countries have also gone up during the mentioned period. "



Even after the war with Ukraine, the export of clothing to the Russian market has not decreased much. In the last fiscal year, Russia exported $58 billion worth of garments. The previous fiscal year's exports were worth $ 59 billion.



Mohammad Hatem, first vice-president of BKMEA, an association of knitwear manufacturers, said, "We think the demand for ready-made garments in Bangladesh for US buyers will continue to grow." According to our estimates, the country's export growth will be more than 25 per cent this year.



He said, "We are suffering in many ways including international problems. Production is decreasing due to gas shortage. Due to this, instead of exports, imports are increasing. The government will be affected by this, we are being affected. Export orders are falling, no new orders. The cost of materials has increased, the cost of production has increased. While business is said to be easy, business is getting harder."



Meanwhile, due to the abnormal increase in fuel prices, the production cost of garments has increased by about 20 per cent. Electricity and gas crisis has adversely affected this sector which is the main export income of the country. In the meantime, Walmart, the country's largest clothing buyer, has started cancelling global orders. It has hit the country as well. Businessmen in this sector say that it will be difficult for the factories to handle this pressure. However, they are currently monitoring the situation.



Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh is exporting very necessary garments at a reasonable rate, the demand of which has increased slightly in the European market. Demand for affordable clothing has increased in Europe, where inflation-wracked consumers are paying higher prices for all goods.



