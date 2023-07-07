Video
JICA's executive sr vice-prez calls on PM

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Executive Senior Vice-President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban office.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister requested the JICA official to explore the opportunity of producing drinking water from the soiled water that comes from seawater following salt production by the local people at the project area in Cox's Bazar.

Prime Minister's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said there will be huge salt in the soiled water and the local people will be benefited by it as they can produce much salt using less water.

The JICA has appreciated the proposal, saying, "It is possible."

 The Premier also asked authorities concerned to form an authority to deal with the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) in line with joint communique, signed between Bangladesh and Japan on April 26 during her last official visit to Japan.

In reply, the JICA expressed it desire to work with the MIDI upon completion of the Matarbari Power Plant project.

The Prime Minister also suggested to build the Children Library with Japanese assistance beside the old children park in the capital's Shahbagh area.    �BSS


