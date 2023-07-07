

Tamim bids adieu to int'l cricket amid Afghan series



Tamim had been struggling with back pain for a long time and was not fully fit before starting the series. During the pre-match press-conference on Tuesday he informed that he will remain available for the first match despite 'not fully fit'. The southpaw also hinted that he will take a decision after the first match. He said, "I mustn't do anything for which the team will suffer as I always say that the team is all time ahead of a person."



He scored 13 runs from 21 ball in Tuesday's match, which they lost by 17 runs (D/L method) after posting below-par 169 runs on the board for nine wickets and the day after that match Tamim called a press conference to declare his retirement. The opener repeated his belief during Thursday's press conference and said, "Team is always greater than any individual".

"It's not a sudden decision. I thought much and I think this is the best time for me to retire from international cricket," he explained.



Tamim made his debut in 2007 against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Ground and hoarded 8313 ODI runs, the highest by any Bangladesh batter. The opener accrued 5134 runs in Test cricket, the second highest total by a Bangladeshi batter after Mushfiqur Rahim's 5553 runs while he amassed 1758 runs in T20i format, which is also the 2nd highest toll after Shakib Al Hasan's 2345 runs.



"I don't have much to say. I tried, trust me I tried heart and soul," Tamim told emotionally.



"Perhaps, I was not good enough but when I came to the ground I tried to give my cent percent".



"I tried my level best. I want to repeat that I started playing to fulfill my father's dream. I don't know to what extant I could, but I tried giving my best efforts" he added.



Tamim captained Bangladesh in 37 ODIs, off which his side came out victorious for 21 times against 14 defeats. Rest two match were postponed. With 57 per cent winning rate, Tamim is the most successful ODI captain of the country till date.



The BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jala Younus termed Tamim's retirement 'shocking' and the BCB yet to announce the new captain. Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the second match of the series on Saturday and the BCB will announce the name of Tamim's successor within soonest possible time. Shakib AL Hasan is likely to be reappointed as the Bangladesh ODI captain too, who is now leading Bangladesh in Test and T20i formats.

