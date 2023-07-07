Video
Friday, 7 July, 2023
11 killed, others injured in separate road, train accidents

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


At least 11 people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents and train hit in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Mymensingh, Bogura and Pabna.

A transport worker has been killed after being hit by a train in Dhaka's Malibagh rail crossing.
The deceased was Najir Ahmed, 40, of Chattogram's Chawkbazar upazila. He used to work with a bus service at Malibagh Railway Gate and used to stay there, said Dhaka Railway Police Station ASI Faruq Ahmed.

The body was recovered from the spot and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue on Thursday morning after legal proceedings.

Najir was hit by a train on the railway crossing and died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries, ASI Faruq said, quoting witnesses.

Our Gopalganj Correspondent added that five people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between an ambulance and an excavator carrying truck on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Arambagh area under Sadar upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as - ambulance driver Momin Khan, 40, son of Olzar Khan, resident of Goalpara village of Kalukhali upazila in Rajbari district, ex-naval member Dr. Shamchul Alam,60, son of Dr. Abdul Khalek, resident of Sadar Road of Barishal city, Md. Jewel Hasan, 30, son of Md Shah Alam, resident of Jamla village of Dumki upazila in Patuakhali district and Faisal,35, a resident of Rajbari district town.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Jabed Masud said the accident occurred in Arambagh area around 7:30 am when an ambulance collided head-on with an excavator carrying truck, leaving one person dead on the spot and seven others critically injured.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and took them to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital. Three of the wounded succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital, he said. Rest of the injured is receiving treatment at the hospital, the OC added.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that two cousins were killed in a motorcycle accident in Dinajpur Sadar upazila on Wednesday night.

The deceased were Mazayrul Islam, 19, and Sakib Islam, 20, residents of Beergaon village of the upazila.



