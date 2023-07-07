No dialogue unless govt qutis: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday dismissed the possibility of any dialogue until Awami League government resigns paving the way for formation of caretaker government.



Responding to a question about Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman's offer to have "Dialogue if BNP agrees to participate in the election," Fakhrul told reporters after meeting with 12-party alliance at BNP Chairperson's political office at Gulshan, "As I said earlier, we are not interested in dialogue with the Awami League government in any format, until the government resigns." "We will welcome if Awmi League returns to power after participating elections under a neutral government," he said.





"The existence and freedom of our country will depend on the next general election. This election will determine whether or not we can build a welfare state," he said.



Fakhrul said that the movement for restoration of democracy has reached its peak.

