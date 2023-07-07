Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No dialogue unless govt qutis: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday dismissed the possibility of any dialogue until Awami League government resigns paving the way for formation of caretaker government.

Responding to a question about Prime Minister's Private Industries and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman's offer to have "Dialogue if BNP agrees to participate in the election," Fakhrul told reporters after meeting with 12-party alliance at BNP Chairperson's political office at Gulshan, "As I said earlier, we are not interested in dialogue with the Awami League government in any format, until the government resigns." "We will welcome if Awmi League returns to power after participating elections under a neutral government," he said.  
Fakhrul said, "The next general election is very important for the nation, we want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign for fair election. But she wants to hold the election from power."  "They pay lip service to the constitution after amending the constitution in a way that left no scope for free and fair election," he said.

"The existence and freedom of our country will depend on the next general election. This election will determine whether or not we can build a welfare state," he said.

Fakhrul said that the movement for restoration of democracy has reached its peak.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 killed, others injured in separate road, train accidents
No dialogue unless govt qutis: Fakhrul
Rohingya leader hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar
BNP schemes to make next election voter-less: Quader
One more testifies against Arav, 7 others
Flood situation likely to deteriorate in North, NE regions
Bangladesh is keen to see a more vibrant BIMSTEC: FS
Democracy must continue to sustain country’s dev momentum: PM


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft