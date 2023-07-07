Rohingya leader hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar





Cox's Bazar, July 06: A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on Thursday. The deceased was Mohammad Ebadullah, 35.Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said. Ebadullah came under attack around 10:30 am at A/9 block of Camp-1-West of Kutupalong in Ukhiya, according to Ukhiya Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali.The miscreants stabbed Ebadullah to death and fled the scene. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The reason behind the killing is yet to be known, added the OC.