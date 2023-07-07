|
Rohingya leader hacked to death in Cox’s Bazar
Cox's Bazar, July 06: A Rohingya leader was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on Thursday. The deceased was Mohammad Ebadullah, 35.
Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said. Ebadullah came under attack around 10:30 am at A/9 block of Camp-1-West of Kutupalong in Ukhiya, according to Ukhiya Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali.
The reason behind the killing is yet to be known, added the OC.