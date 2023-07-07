Video
Home Back Page

Cop Murder Trial

One more testifies against Arav, 7 others

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent


One more prosecution witness testified in court on Thursday against the accused Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan and seven others in police inspector Mamun Imran Khan murder case.

Arav Khan, a gold trader, came to the limelight following media reports that cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was visiting Dubai to attend the inauguration of his jewellery shop in Dubai.
Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader of Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions judge court recorded the statement of the witness Monindra   Mohan Sarker and fixed July 25 for next hearing. With the witness a total of 11 witnesses testified in the court. The other accused in this case are: Suraiya Akter Keya, Rahmat Ullah, Swapan Sarkar, Mizan Sheikh, Atiq Hasan, Sarwar Hasan and Didar Pathan.

  Arav and his wife Keya are absconding among them.Police inspector Mamun was killed in Banani on July 7, 2018.On July 10, the charred body of Mamun was recovered from a forest in Rayerdia area of Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur district.

Three days after this incident, a murder case was filed at Banani Police Station following a complaint lodged by his brother Jahangir. After the investigation, on March 31, 2019, the police filed a charge sheet in court against eight people, including Rahmat Ullah and Rabiul Islam.

The accused beat Mamun to death and took the body to Ulukhula of Gazipur where they left the body after pouring petrol on it and setting it on fire.


