Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:13 AM
Flood situation likely to deteriorate in North, NE regions

Forecasting agencies predict heavy rain falls

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The overall flood situation both in country's north and north-eastern regions will likely be worsened as weather forecasting agencies have predicted that there are chances of extremely heavy rain falls in the upstream in next five days.

As a result, low-lying areas including charlands in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Tangail, Sunamganj and Sylhet districts will likely be flooded.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the river water rises in 73 points out of 109 points in last 24 hours across the country.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places in Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur during next 5 days.

Apart from this, isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and Bihar during next 5 days, while Gangetic West Bengal on July 6 and Jharkhand on July 6 to 7 will decrease thereafter, it added in its bulleting.

Assistant Engineer of FFWC Mehedi Hasan said that though the Brahmaputra River is in steady state, the Jamuna River will rise rapidly which may continue in next 24 hours.

Apart from it, the water of the Ganges-Padma is rising and the trend may continue in next 72 hours, he added.

Except the Manu, the Khowai and Dhalai, all the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in falling trend, which may remain steady in the next 24 hours.
 
The ongoing flood situation in the low-lying areas of Netrokona district may improve in next 24 hours, the bulletin said.

According to Met office report, the axis of monsoon runs through India's Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.


