Home Back Page

Democracy must continue to sustain country’s dev momentum: PM

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said her Awami League government wants the continuation of the democratic process to maintain the country's development spree.

"We want the democratic process to continue in the country. As the democratic process is going on we have been able to develop the country and we have attained the status of a developing nation," she said. The prime minister said this while inaugurating a new office for officers of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat at the Parliament Bhaban.

She said that the country's democratic trend is the result of long struggle and all have to keep in mind that It did not happen overnight. "But for this stable condition it would not have been possible (to achieve these)," she said. Hasina said the country had to repeatedly encounter problems on its way to progress. "After forming the government in 2009 we have been in the government till now. We have been able to strengthen our democratic process. As a result the whole country has changed," she said.

PM Hasina said Bangladesh witnessed massive development as a stable democracy has been prevailing since 2009. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion. She told the prime minister that the activities of the office of Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat would be fully shifted to new office compound.

Besides, an archive on life, works and struggles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the War of Liberation will also be built there by next October, the speaker added.    �UNB


