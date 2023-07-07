10 members of snatching gang held in city







Acting on a tip-off, separate teams of RAB-2 arrested the snatchers conducting raids in the city's Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh and Tejgaon areas on Wednesday night, Shiab Karim, senior assistant director (Media) of RAB-2, told BSS on Thursday.



RAB personnel also recovered knives, razors, anti-cutters, blades, scissors and many home-made weapons from their possession.

