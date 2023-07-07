Video
10 members of snatching gang held in city

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 10 members of a snatching gang during separate drives in the city's Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh and Tejgaon areas.

Acting on a tip-off, separate teams of RAB-2 arrested the snatchers conducting raids in the city's Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh and Tejgaon areas on Wednesday night, Shiab Karim, senior assistant director (Media) of RAB-2, told BSS on Thursday.

RAB personnel also recovered knives, razors, anti-cutters, blades, scissors and many home-made weapons from their possession.

Legal action has been taken against them.     �BSS



