Missing schoolboy's body recovered from Guliakhali sea beach

CHATTOGRAM, July 6: The body of a schoolboy was recovered from Guliakhali sea beach in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Thursday morning around 20 hours after he went missing from the area.The deceased was Mehedi Hasan, 16, son of Omar Faruk in Satra area under Cumilla Dakshin police station and a class nine student of Cumilla Model High School.A team of 14 people from Cumilla went to Guliakhali sea beach on Wednesday morning and a strong tide washed away Mehedi while he was bathing along with others.Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer at Sitakunda Fire Service, said a local fire service team accompanied by divers from the port city of Chattogram in Agrabad conducted a search operation but didn't trace him.Rezaul Karim Bahar, Muradpur union parishad chairman, said local fishermen found the body of the schoolboy on the beach when they were fishing around 8am on Thursday. �UNB