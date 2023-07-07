Another Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies

Another inmate of Dhaka Central Jail (Keraniganj) has died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Liton Sheikh, 35. He was imprisoned in a drugs case. Jailer of Dhaka Central Jail, Md Mahabubul Alam, said Liton was a "drug addict" and was complaining of chest pain.

An unwell Liton was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital by prison guards at 6:25 am today (July 6).

He died at DMCH shortly after. Confirming the matter, Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy. On Tuesday (July 4), Md Aminul Islam alias Murad, 40, an inmate of Dhaka Central Jail died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.


