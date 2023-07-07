Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Film industry leaders laud Info Minister's role to revive cinema

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The leaders of Sammilita Chalachithra Parishad (SCP) on Thursday extended thanks to Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and the government for playing a pivotal role to revive the country's film industry.
The leaders of the organization, a combined platform of the stakeholders of the film industry, greeted the minister at a meeting held at the meeting room of the ministry at the secretariat here.
In the beginning, the leaders, included Chalachithra Shilpi Samity president Elias Kanchan, Parichalak Samity president Kazi Hayat, secretary general Shahin Suman, cultural secretary Shahin Kabir Tutul, Chalachithra Grahok Association president Abdul Latif Bacchu, Chalachithra Prodarshak Samity advisor Sudipto Kumar Das, member Younus Rubel, SCP member secretary Shah Alam Kiran, Editors Guild president Abu Musa Debu, actress Apu Biswas and producer Apurba Rana, handed over a bouquet to the information minister.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker was also present in the function.
Speaking on the occasion, the SCP leaders said eight films were released during the Eid-ul-Fitr and five during the Eid-ul-Adha. All the films have awakened the audiences across the country, they said.
Even many cinema halls were opened which were shut due to lake of audiences, they said, adding it has been possible for pragmatic steps of the government.
They said the government has formed an easy loan fund of Tk 1,000 crore to renovate and construct cinema halls. All these happened following the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and relentless efforts of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, they mentioned.
Kazi Hayat called the information minister as a 'friend of films' while Sudipta Das pledged to make continuous efforts to build cinema halls across the country with the easy loan.
Dr Hasan, in his speech, said appreciation for good work helps for working more.
"I informed the premier on Wednesday that the number of cinema halls had dropped below one hundred, but now the number has increased and there are about two hundred cinema halls and Cineplexes. She was very happy to hear it and the Prime Minister is a big friend of the film," he said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 members of snatching gang held in city
Missing schoolboy's body recovered from Guliakhali sea beach
35 more C-19 cases reported
Another Dhaka Central Jail inmate dies
RU celebrates 70th founding anniv
Transport worker hit by train dies at Malibagh
Film industry leaders laud Info Minister's role to revive cinema
Construction worker dies falling from crane


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft