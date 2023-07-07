Film industry leaders laud Info Minister's role to revive cinema





The leaders of the organization, a combined platform of the stakeholders of the film industry, greeted the minister at a meeting held at the meeting room of the ministry at the secretariat here.

In the beginning, the leaders, included Chalachithra Shilpi Samity president Elias Kanchan, Parichalak Samity president Kazi Hayat, secretary general Shahin Suman, cultural secretary Shahin Kabir Tutul, Chalachithra Grahok Association president Abdul Latif Bacchu, Chalachithra Prodarshak Samity advisor Sudipto Kumar Das, member Younus Rubel, SCP member secretary Shah Alam Kiran, Editors Guild president Abu Musa Debu, actress Apu Biswas and producer Apurba Rana, handed over a bouquet to the information minister.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker was also present in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the SCP leaders said eight films were released during the Eid-ul-Fitr and five during the Eid-ul-Adha. All the films have awakened the audiences across the country, they said.

They said the government has formed an easy loan fund of Tk 1,000 crore to renovate and construct cinema halls. All these happened following the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and relentless efforts of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, they mentioned.

Kazi Hayat called the information minister as a 'friend of films' while Sudipta Das pledged to make continuous efforts to build cinema halls across the country with the easy loan.

Dr Hasan, in his speech, said appreciation for good work helps for working more.

"I informed the premier on Wednesday that the number of cinema halls had dropped below one hundred, but now the number has increased and there are about two hundred cinema halls and Cineplexes. She was very happy to hear it and the Prime Minister is a big friend of the film," he said. �BSS



