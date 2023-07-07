Construction worker dies falling from crane





The incident took place at Famous Steel Mills in the BSCIC zone on Thursday.

The dead man has been identified as Rakib Hossain, 19, a painter.

Rakib was declared dead after he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 1:30 pm, according to Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.

"Rakib had been staying at the construction site with other workers. He was painting the fifth floor of a building from a crane. He suddenly fell off the crane," Rakib's brother Jewel Mia said, citing witnesses.

�bdnews24.com



A construction worker has died after falling from a crane while working at a building site in Dhaka's Kadamtali.The incident took place at Famous Steel Mills in the BSCIC zone on Thursday.The dead man has been identified as Rakib Hossain, 19, a painter.Rakib was declared dead after he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 1:30 pm, according to Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost."Rakib had been staying at the construction site with other workers. He was painting the fifth floor of a building from a crane. He suddenly fell off the crane," Rakib's brother Jewel Mia said, citing witnesses.However, Jewel could not provide any further details about the incident. Rakib, a native of Bhola, had been living in Dhaka's Rayerbagh.�bdnews24.com