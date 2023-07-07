Floods worsening in northern districts







According to a news report published in this daily, water levels in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Padma tributaries are once again on the rise. Additionally, the Someshwari River is already rising coupled with increasing water levels of the Khowai and Dhalai Rivers as well, triggering fears of potential flooding in the regions of Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari. Moreover , Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has already forewarned that water in the River Teesta may cross the danger level at Dalia point within 24 hours, causing a short-term flood in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts.



Barely two weeks ago, had we urged authorities concern to buckle up preparation efforts, but now it seems our plea went in vain.

However, Bangladesh succumbs to deadly floods causing loss of life, livelihoods, crops and property almost every year. But in recent years, due to heavy rainfall and rapid downflow of upstream water, floods have turned markedly devastating. And repercussions of these floods are multi-dimensional, tightly encompassing economic and social aspects. In addition, river-bed siltation, river encroachment and inadequate drainage capacity are also some of the key reasons.



With floods increasingly getting worse as a result of climate change, mitigation efforts in their vein must also be a priority. Developing pro-active and sustainable solutions to flooding, where local communities raise awareness about the dangers of flooding, together with community-based approaches such as building small-scale flood protection measures, can go a long way in helping the regions most affected.



While it is important for policymakers to address all these issues, need of the minute is to ensure adequate food supply, safe drinking water and necessary medicines in the flood hit areas. Special care needs to be taken for children so they do not get infected with waterborne diseases. In addition, we hope that government will take appropriate measures to address the economic losses incurred on the victims.



Current situation demands prompt efforts to stockpile adequate relief materials including life-saving medicines. Repair and refurbishment of flood shelter centres must be completed beforehand to accommodate potential future victims of flash floods.



More important is to focus on a sustainable solution to this crisis has to be figured out without fail. It cannot be ruled out from the characteristics of flooding in the country, the crisis at this moment is to a greater extent linked to sufficient river embankments. It is high time government strained its every nerve to prevent the situation from turning worse.

