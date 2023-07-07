

Smartphone addiction among children



Research found that most of the parents do not bother at all with the growing habit of using the smartphone of their children, rather in many cases, they are found happy to see their children's different abilities to use a smartphone. Most parents do not find anything wrong with this preoccupation with technology and social media and so on the harmful effects of too much screen time on their kids.



Different studies reveal that parents are somehow responsible to grow this habit among their children. In most cases, parents' obsession to mobile phone affects children directly, causing secondhand obsession amid the children. Again, it may expose technology-based interruptions in parent-child interactions.

It is obvious that engaging over mobile phone use, many parents have likely less attention to their children, this may lead to more parenting stress and damage parent-child relationship. Many mothers are found to chat with their friends and family members while feeding and managing children, which affect children significantly to use smartphone as they follow their mothers and caretakers the most.

Similarly, research indicates that children learn smartphone habit from their parents.



In the time of unprecedented Covid-19, children are forced to stay at home amid the uncertain school closures. Mobile addiction among the children and the teens has increased manifold these days.



Research reveals that the prolonged closure of schools is affecting the mental health of the young learners. They are choosing virtual platform as the best alternative to pass their time which impacts their life negatively.



One thing is quite true that addicted children can not concentrate on their essential matter including self awareness, study in deeply, and children' games as their mind is not stable as well as they are called in addicted chain attraction.



In most cases, due to addiction to smartphone and other electronic devices, they are likely to lose their creativity and spontaneous thinking ability. Experts warn that getting engrossed in internet-based technologies may disrupt the social and functional skills of the children along with their normal sleeping and class concentration.



At the first stage, try to be acknowledge. The first step to breaking smartphone addiction in kids is to recognize the symptom. One clear sign of smartphone addiction in children is increased temper and tantrums related to losing access to a phone or tablet. Turning a blind eye may do more harm than acknowledging it exists and devising ways to tackle it.



Educate children about the bad effect of having to much screen time another strategy is. You might have the urge to take away a smartphone from your child every time they are on it. Setting rules without explaining the reasons behind them rarely have the desired effect. Before setting the screen-time rules at home, explain to your child the negative effects of too much screen time in a language that they will understand.



Schools do stress on physical education but the school's efforts don't go far enough without your support. You should encourage children to take up outdoor sports that need heavy exercises such as cricket, football etc. These outdoor sports not only divert their attention from smartphones but also make your children healthier. Moreover, it will convert as an essential entertainment to them questioning time.



The writer is a Student, Department of Economics, University of Chittagong



