Internet privacy protection in Bangladesh still a far cry







Whether we are aware of it or not, we find ourselves compelled to be constantly tracked by these entities. It has become crucial to safeguard our personal data in order to ensure our safety in the online realm.



Internet privacy is closely linked to safety. When personal information is compromised, it can put us at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other types of cybercrime. In addition, online harassment and stalking can have a serious impact on your mental health and well-being. To protect online safety, it's important to take steps to protect one's privacy. This includes using strong, unique passwords for each of your online accounts, using two-factor authentication, and avoiding sharing sensitive information online. It's also important to be aware of the risks associated with social media and to be careful about what you post online. Internet privacy is an inherent, inviolable, and sacred right that belongs to every individual. However, in recent decades, the understanding and significance of privacy have considerably diminished, largely due to technological progress and the interconnectedness facilitated by the internet.

The concept of data protection originated in 1981 through the Council of Europe's "Convention 108," marking the first international treaty focused on privacy and data protection. Presently, around 137 countries worldwide have established domestic laws addressing personal data protection or data privacy.



Various international declarations and conventions also acknowledge the significance of privacy rights. Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) emphasizes the absence of arbitrary interference with privacy, while Article 17 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Article 16 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) both highlight privacy as a fundamental right. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of the state to ensure the protection of individuals' data in alignment with human rights principles and constitutional provisions. Bangladesh's unconditional accession to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in 2000 is a significant step towards internet safety and data protection.



Fundamental rights in Bangladesh, as enshrined in Article 43 (b) of the Constitution, recognize the protection and privacy of individuals' data. Furthermore, Section 63 of the Information and Communication Technology Act 2006 stipulates that unauthorized disclosure of personal data is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years, a fine not exceeding Tk200,000, or both.



Bangladesh's legal framework recognizes privacy protection meanderingly. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the government has recently prepared a draft of the Data Protection Act 2022 (DPA). Nevertheless, concerns have been raised by different organizations and members of civil society regarding the provisions of the proposed law and their effectiveness in ensuring robust data protection.



The absence of robust legislation has allowed both domestic and foreign companies to exploit the situation, collecting and monetizing the personal data of their users and customers. It is crucial for consumers to comprehend the true value of their data and understand how it is collected, utilized, and shared. Equipping themselves with the knowledge of proper data management is essential.



Device violations are another area where internet privacy is at risk. Device violations occur when someone gains unauthorized access to your device, either through hacking or physical theft. Once someone has access to your device, they can access your personal information, including your passwords, credit card numbers, and other sensitive data.



State surveillance is another area where internet privacy is at risk. Governments around the world are increasingly using technology to monitor their citizens' online activity. This includes tracking their internet usage, monitoring their social media activity, and even intercepting their private communications.



State surveillance can have a chilling effect on free speech and can be used to target political dissidents and other marginalized groups. It's important for individuals to be aware of the risks associated with state surveillance and to take steps to protect their privacy. This includes using encryption tools, avoiding using services that are known to cooperate with government surveillance, and supporting organizations that advocate for internet freedom.



Internet privacy is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects individuals, businesses, and governments around the world. The gender gap, device violations, safety, and state surveillance are just a few of the areas where internet privacy is at risk. By being aware of the risks and taking steps to protect our privacy, we can help to ensure that the internet remains a safe and open space for all.



There are several approaches that can be taken to address the issue of data privacy protection. One option is for the legislature to incorporate a separate right to personal data protection or a general privacy right into the constitution. This would allow for the enforcement of such rights under the existing constitutional framework.



Another approach is for the legislature to pass a dedicated law that specifically regulates personal data protection norms and safeguards privacy. This would provide a comprehensive framework for addressing privacy concerns and protecting individuals from privacy harms.



The judiciary can also play a role in enhancing constitutional protections related to privacy. By interpreting existing constitutional provisions, such as those found in Articles 32 and 43 of the Bangladesh Constitution, the judiciary can extend the scope of privacy protection to encompass the right to data protection. Similar approaches have been adopted in countries like India.



The judiciary can further limit the application of laws that violate privacy rights and establish privacy-friendly doctrines. For example, provisions like Section 5 of the Telegraph Act 1885 and Section 96 of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Act 2001, which grant broad powers to the government to possess and intercept communications, can be subject to judicial scrutiny to ensure they are not overly intrusive. Similarly, provisions like Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act 2006 and Section 41 of the Digital Security Act 2018, which have been misused in the past, can be reviewed and amended to protect privacy rights.



It is crucial to emphasize the importance of public awareness and understanding of data privacy rights, limitations, and risks. All relevant stakeholders should take initiatives to educate the public and promote data protection practices to ensure individuals are well-informed and empowered to safeguard their privacy.



The writer is a journalist



The internet has revolutionized the way we live, work, and connects with one another. However, as the internet has become an integral part of our lives, so has the issue of internet privacy.In today's digital landscape, the security of our data is increasingly compromised by widespread surveillance across the internet. Whether it's through mobile networks, applications, emails, social media platforms, or search engines, virtually all online services monitor and record our online activities.Whether we are aware of it or not, we find ourselves compelled to be constantly tracked by these entities. It has become crucial to safeguard our personal data in order to ensure our safety in the online realm.Internet privacy is closely linked to safety. When personal information is compromised, it can put us at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other types of cybercrime. In addition, online harassment and stalking can have a serious impact on your mental health and well-being. To protect online safety, it's important to take steps to protect one's privacy. This includes using strong, unique passwords for each of your online accounts, using two-factor authentication, and avoiding sharing sensitive information online. It's also important to be aware of the risks associated with social media and to be careful about what you post online. Internet privacy is an inherent, inviolable, and sacred right that belongs to every individual. However, in recent decades, the understanding and significance of privacy have considerably diminished, largely due to technological progress and the interconnectedness facilitated by the internet.The concept of data protection originated in 1981 through the Council of Europe's "Convention 108," marking the first international treaty focused on privacy and data protection. Presently, around 137 countries worldwide have established domestic laws addressing personal data protection or data privacy.Various international declarations and conventions also acknowledge the significance of privacy rights. Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) emphasizes the absence of arbitrary interference with privacy, while Article 17 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Article 16 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) both highlight privacy as a fundamental right. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of the state to ensure the protection of individuals' data in alignment with human rights principles and constitutional provisions. Bangladesh's unconditional accession to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in 2000 is a significant step towards internet safety and data protection.Fundamental rights in Bangladesh, as enshrined in Article 43 (b) of the Constitution, recognize the protection and privacy of individuals' data. Furthermore, Section 63 of the Information and Communication Technology Act 2006 stipulates that unauthorized disclosure of personal data is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years, a fine not exceeding Tk200,000, or both.Bangladesh's legal framework recognizes privacy protection meanderingly. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the government has recently prepared a draft of the Data Protection Act 2022 (DPA). Nevertheless, concerns have been raised by different organizations and members of civil society regarding the provisions of the proposed law and their effectiveness in ensuring robust data protection.The absence of robust legislation has allowed both domestic and foreign companies to exploit the situation, collecting and monetizing the personal data of their users and customers. It is crucial for consumers to comprehend the true value of their data and understand how it is collected, utilized, and shared. Equipping themselves with the knowledge of proper data management is essential.Device violations are another area where internet privacy is at risk. Device violations occur when someone gains unauthorized access to your device, either through hacking or physical theft. Once someone has access to your device, they can access your personal information, including your passwords, credit card numbers, and other sensitive data.State surveillance is another area where internet privacy is at risk. Governments around the world are increasingly using technology to monitor their citizens' online activity. This includes tracking their internet usage, monitoring their social media activity, and even intercepting their private communications.State surveillance can have a chilling effect on free speech and can be used to target political dissidents and other marginalized groups. It's important for individuals to be aware of the risks associated with state surveillance and to take steps to protect their privacy. This includes using encryption tools, avoiding using services that are known to cooperate with government surveillance, and supporting organizations that advocate for internet freedom.Internet privacy is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects individuals, businesses, and governments around the world. The gender gap, device violations, safety, and state surveillance are just a few of the areas where internet privacy is at risk. By being aware of the risks and taking steps to protect our privacy, we can help to ensure that the internet remains a safe and open space for all.There are several approaches that can be taken to address the issue of data privacy protection. One option is for the legislature to incorporate a separate right to personal data protection or a general privacy right into the constitution. This would allow for the enforcement of such rights under the existing constitutional framework.Another approach is for the legislature to pass a dedicated law that specifically regulates personal data protection norms and safeguards privacy. This would provide a comprehensive framework for addressing privacy concerns and protecting individuals from privacy harms.The judiciary can also play a role in enhancing constitutional protections related to privacy. By interpreting existing constitutional provisions, such as those found in Articles 32 and 43 of the Bangladesh Constitution, the judiciary can extend the scope of privacy protection to encompass the right to data protection. Similar approaches have been adopted in countries like India.The judiciary can further limit the application of laws that violate privacy rights and establish privacy-friendly doctrines. For example, provisions like Section 5 of the Telegraph Act 1885 and Section 96 of the Bangladesh Telecommunications Act 2001, which grant broad powers to the government to possess and intercept communications, can be subject to judicial scrutiny to ensure they are not overly intrusive. Similarly, provisions like Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act 2006 and Section 41 of the Digital Security Act 2018, which have been misused in the past, can be reviewed and amended to protect privacy rights.It is crucial to emphasize the importance of public awareness and understanding of data privacy rights, limitations, and risks. All relevant stakeholders should take initiatives to educate the public and promote data protection practices to ensure individuals are well-informed and empowered to safeguard their privacy.The writer is a journalist