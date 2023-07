FULBARI, KURIGRAM, July 6: A police official of Fulbari Upazila in the district died on Tuesday while he was walking around (making tawaaf) the Kaaba in Saudi Arabia.



Deceased Golam Mostofa Sarker Babu, 45, son of Alhaj Rustam Ali Sarker, was a resident of Chandra Khana College Road area in Fulbari Sadar Union under the upazila. He was posted at the Rangpur office of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

