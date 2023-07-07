Four to die, two get life term in different terms





JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentence two persons to death in a murder case filed with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) in 2004.

Joypurhat Additional Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin announced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Ahsan Habib, 42, son of Abdur Rashid, and Ohidul Islam, 43, son of Buda Pramanik, residents of Ratanpur Village under Panchbibi Upazila in the district.

Advocate Nripendranath Mondal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

Abu Bakar Siddique, father of the deceased, filed a murder case on the next day with Panchbibi PS in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on March 16, 2005.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Nalitabari Upazila in 2015.

Sherpur District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Tawfiq Aziz passed the verdict in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Md Ismail Hosen, 40, son of late Toffazal Hossain, a resident of Chargorakpur Village under Haluaghat Upazila in Mymensingh District.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the case documents, Ismail worked at a garment factory in Dhaka. On September 24, 2015, Ismail along with his wife Bilkis Akter, 25, and their daughter went to his brother-in-law Abdul Khalek's house on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

On September 26 in 2015, the couple locked into an altercation with each other over trifling matter. At one stage of the fight, Ismail hacked his wife with sharp weapon. Hearing the scream of Bilkis for help, her mother Khaleda Begum, 50, Bilki's uncle Nurul Amin, and other neighbours rushed to the scene.

Ismail also attacked them and left them critically injured. Later on, locals caught Ismail and handed over him to police.

The injured were taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where Bilkis succumbed to her injuries.

Bilki's mother Khaleda died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after four days of the incident.

On September 27 in 2015, the elder brother of Bilkis, as plaintiff, filed a murder case against Ismail with the Nalitabari PS.

Ismail had given a confessional statement before court on October 2, 2015.

Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam submitted a charge-sheet on May 28, 2016 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

RANGAMATI: A court in the district on Wednesday awarded a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old child in Langadu Upazila on August 27, 2016.

Rangamati Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge SM Ismail Hossain delivered the verdict in the afternoon.

The court also fined the convict Tk 2 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer three more years in prison.

The convict is Md Rubel, 32.

According to the case statement, On August 27, 2016, Rubel took the victim to an empty space adjacent to Gauspur Forest Office area in Bagachattar Union of the upazila saying he will give the child lift to her grandfather's house on a motorcycle, and violated her there.

Later on, the victim's uncle lodged a case with Langadu PS accusing Rubel.

On December 7, 2016, the court filed charges against the accused Rubel.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of 15 witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the convict.



SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed with Salanga PS in Ullapara Upazila on July 9, 2021.



Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khuda Md Nazir delivered the verdict in the afternoon.

The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

The condemned convict is Abdullah Shah, 40, hails from Bhatopara Village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi District.



According to the case statement, based on secret information, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 conducted a drive in a hotel at Charia Maddhyapara under Salanga Union of Ullapara Upazila in the district on July 9, 2021, and arrested Abdullah Shah red-handed along with 321 grams of heroin.



Later on, RAB-12 official Moshtak Ahmed lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Salanga PS against him.



After examining seven witnesses and the evidences, the court handed down the verdict in presence of the convicted.



PP of the court Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.



NALCHITY, JHALAKATI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing a college girl by slitting her throat in Nalchity Upazila on February, 4, 2019.



Jhalakati District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Waleeul Islam handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000.



The condemned convict is Md Sohag Mir, 28, hails from Anipara Village under Chakamaia Union of Kalapara Upazila in Patuakhali District.



The deceased was Benzir Jahan Mukta, 19, daughter of Md Jahangir Hawlader, a resident of Baroikaran Village under Nalchity Upazila in the district. Mukta was a BA first year student of Jhalakati Government Women's College, According to the case statement, Sohag made an affair with Mukta on a social media and after some days of their affair, they were locked into an argument over trivial matter.



Following the argument, Sohag went to Baroikaran Village from Dhaka and called the victim from her house on February 4, 2019.



Subsequently, they started an altercation and at one stage of the altercation, Sohag stabbed on her throat with a sharp knife. Mukta ran from the scene to save her life and collapsed on the way to her house.



Locals and relatives rescued her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital.



Later on, the deceased's father lodged a case with Nalchity PS against Sohag on February 5 in 2019.



On March 5, 2020, the investigation officer of the case SI Abdul Halim submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the convicted and following the charge-sheet, the court formed the charge on September 7, 2021.



After examining the case records and hearing of 17 witnesses, Judge Mohammad Waleeul Islam delivered the verdict at around 11 am on Tuesday.



Separate courts in three days sentenced four people to death and two others to life-term of imprisonment in different cases in five districts- Joypurhat, Sherpur, Rangamati, Sirajganj and Jhalakati.JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Thursday sentence two persons to death in a murder case filed with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) in 2004.Joypurhat Additional Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin announced the verdict in the afternoon.The condemned convicts are: Ahsan Habib, 42, son of Abdur Rashid, and Ohidul Islam, 43, son of Buda Pramanik, residents of Ratanpur Village under Panchbibi Upazila in the district.Advocate Nripendranath Mondal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.According to the prosecution, on September 10 in 2004, the two convicts killed their neighbour Muhammad Ali, 15, in Ratanpur Village under Panchbibi Upazila over a previous enmity.Abu Bakar Siddique, father of the deceased, filed a murder case on the next day with Panchbibi PS in this connection.After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on March 16, 2005.Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and mother-in-law in Nalitabari Upazila in 2015.Sherpur District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Tawfiq Aziz passed the verdict in presence of the convict.The condemned convict is Md Ismail Hosen, 40, son of late Toffazal Hossain, a resident of Chargorakpur Village under Haluaghat Upazila in Mymensingh District.The court also fined him Tk 50,000.According to the case documents, Ismail worked at a garment factory in Dhaka. On September 24, 2015, Ismail along with his wife Bilkis Akter, 25, and their daughter went to his brother-in-law Abdul Khalek's house on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.On September 26 in 2015, the couple locked into an altercation with each other over trifling matter. At one stage of the fight, Ismail hacked his wife with sharp weapon. Hearing the scream of Bilkis for help, her mother Khaleda Begum, 50, Bilki's uncle Nurul Amin, and other neighbours rushed to the scene.Ismail also attacked them and left them critically injured. Later on, locals caught Ismail and handed over him to police.The injured were taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where Bilkis succumbed to her injuries.Bilki's mother Khaleda died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after four days of the incident.On September 27 in 2015, the elder brother of Bilkis, as plaintiff, filed a murder case against Ismail with the Nalitabari PS.Ismail had given a confessional statement before court on October 2, 2015.Investigation officer of the case Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam submitted a charge-sheet on May 28, 2016 after investigation.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.RANGAMATI: A court in the district on Wednesday awarded a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old child in Langadu Upazila on August 27, 2016.Rangamati Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge SM Ismail Hossain delivered the verdict in the afternoon.The court also fined the convict Tk 2 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer three more years in prison.The convict is Md Rubel, 32.According to the case statement, On August 27, 2016, Rubel took the victim to an empty space adjacent to Gauspur Forest Office area in Bagachattar Union of the upazila saying he will give the child lift to her grandfather's house on a motorcycle, and violated her there.Later on, the victim's uncle lodged a case with Langadu PS accusing Rubel.On December 7, 2016, the court filed charges against the accused Rubel.After examining the case records and taking depositions of 15 witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday in presence of the convict.SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed with Salanga PS in Ullapara Upazila on July 9, 2021.Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khuda Md Nazir delivered the verdict in the afternoon.The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.The condemned convict is Abdullah Shah, 40, hails from Bhatopara Village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi District.According to the case statement, based on secret information, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 conducted a drive in a hotel at Charia Maddhyapara under Salanga Union of Ullapara Upazila in the district on July 9, 2021, and arrested Abdullah Shah red-handed along with 321 grams of heroin.Later on, RAB-12 official Moshtak Ahmed lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Salanga PS against him.After examining seven witnesses and the evidences, the court handed down the verdict in presence of the convicted.PP of the court Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.NALCHITY, JHALAKATI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing a college girl by slitting her throat in Nalchity Upazila on February, 4, 2019.Jhalakati District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Waleeul Islam handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000.The condemned convict is Md Sohag Mir, 28, hails from Anipara Village under Chakamaia Union of Kalapara Upazila in Patuakhali District.The deceased was Benzir Jahan Mukta, 19, daughter of Md Jahangir Hawlader, a resident of Baroikaran Village under Nalchity Upazila in the district. Mukta was a BA first year student of Jhalakati Government Women's College, According to the case statement, Sohag made an affair with Mukta on a social media and after some days of their affair, they were locked into an argument over trivial matter.Following the argument, Sohag went to Baroikaran Village from Dhaka and called the victim from her house on February 4, 2019.Subsequently, they started an altercation and at one stage of the altercation, Sohag stabbed on her throat with a sharp knife. Mukta ran from the scene to save her life and collapsed on the way to her house.Locals and relatives rescued her, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital.Later on, the deceased's father lodged a case with Nalchity PS against Sohag on February 5 in 2019.On March 5, 2020, the investigation officer of the case SI Abdul Halim submitted a charge-sheet to the court against the convicted and following the charge-sheet, the court formed the charge on September 7, 2021.After examining the case records and hearing of 17 witnesses, Judge Mohammad Waleeul Islam delivered the verdict at around 11 am on Tuesday.