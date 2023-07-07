Six people electrocuted in four districts





DUMURIA, KHULNA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Raqibul Hasan Sheikh, 16. He was a tenth grader at Dumuria Tipna Sheikh Amzad High School.





However, he came in contact with a live electric wire at around 9:30 am on Thursday, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.



An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Keramat confirmed the incident.



ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor girls were electrocuted and another sustained injuries in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The incident took place in Sonapur Village under Char Shoulmari Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased were identified as Mahi Akhter, 9, daughter of Mominul Islam, and Bindu Akhter, 9, daughter of Baddu Mia, both were residents of Sonapur Village and fourth graders of Sonapur Government Primary School.



According to local sources, Mahi and Bindu along with their friend Maria went to an electric water pump to take bath at noon. At that time, Mahi came in contact with electricity first as a live electric wire was fallen down on water and then, Bindu and Maria were also electrocuted when they attempted to save her.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Sabrina Sattar declared Mahi and Bindu dead.



Injured Maria Akter, 8, daughter of Fazlul Hoque, is undergoing treatment in a local clinic.



Officer-in-Charge of Rowmari PS Rup Kumar Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that being informed, police were sent to the scene and legal actions would be taken in this regard.



KAHAROL, DINAJPUR: A woman was electrocuted and two others were injured in Kaharol Upazila of the district recently.



The incident took place in Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Kabita Rani Shill, 35, a resident of the area.



The injured persons are: Ramchandra Shill, 35, and his brother Ranjan Kumar Shill, 31.



It was known that Kabita Rani came in contact with live electricity while she was switching on an electric light at home, which left her dead on the spot.



Ramchandra and Ranjan Kumar were also injured at that time as they came forward to save Kabita.



Ramchandrapur Union Parishad Chairman Md Ataur Rahman Babul confirmed the incident.



NATORE: A man and his son were electrocuted while charging a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Gunari Village in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased were identified as Shukur Ali, 35, and his son Amir Hamza Shuvo, 13, residents of the village.



Quoting locals, police said Shukur Ali was electrocuted while charging an auto-rickshaw at home. Shuvo was electrocuted as well while trying to save his father at that time.



Relatives rescued them and took to Natore Sadar Hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Six people including two minor children and a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Kurigram, Dinajpur and Natore, recently.DUMURIA, KHULNA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Raqibul Hasan Sheikh, 16. He was a tenth grader at Dumuria Tipna Sheikh Amzad High School.It was known that Raqibul Hasan went to visit his maternal uncle's house in Khalshi Village on Wednesday.However, he came in contact with a live electric wire at around 9:30 am on Thursday, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.An unnatural death case was filed with Dumuria Police Station (PS) in this regard.Sub-Inspector of the PS Keramat confirmed the incident.ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Two minor girls were electrocuted and another sustained injuries in Rowmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The incident took place in Sonapur Village under Char Shoulmari Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.The deceased were identified as Mahi Akhter, 9, daughter of Mominul Islam, and Bindu Akhter, 9, daughter of Baddu Mia, both were residents of Sonapur Village and fourth graders of Sonapur Government Primary School.According to local sources, Mahi and Bindu along with their friend Maria went to an electric water pump to take bath at noon. At that time, Mahi came in contact with electricity first as a live electric wire was fallen down on water and then, Bindu and Maria were also electrocuted when they attempted to save her.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Rowmari Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Sabrina Sattar declared Mahi and Bindu dead.Injured Maria Akter, 8, daughter of Fazlul Hoque, is undergoing treatment in a local clinic.Officer-in-Charge of Rowmari PS Rup Kumar Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that being informed, police were sent to the scene and legal actions would be taken in this regard.KAHAROL, DINAJPUR: A woman was electrocuted and two others were injured in Kaharol Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila.The deceased was identified as Kabita Rani Shill, 35, a resident of the area.The injured persons are: Ramchandra Shill, 35, and his brother Ranjan Kumar Shill, 31.It was known that Kabita Rani came in contact with live electricity while she was switching on an electric light at home, which left her dead on the spot.Ramchandra and Ranjan Kumar were also injured at that time as they came forward to save Kabita.Ramchandrapur Union Parishad Chairman Md Ataur Rahman Babul confirmed the incident.NATORE: A man and his son were electrocuted while charging a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Gunari Village in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.The deceased were identified as Shukur Ali, 35, and his son Amir Hamza Shuvo, 13, residents of the village.Quoting locals, police said Shukur Ali was electrocuted while charging an auto-rickshaw at home. Shuvo was electrocuted as well while trying to save his father at that time.Relatives rescued them and took to Natore Sadar Hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.