

Tk 37cr bridge at Dacope comes to no use



In the last seven years, the bridge was not completed. Only the main bridge has been completed.



The retaining walls of the link roads have got collapsed suspending the work. Now it has been uncertain when the link road work will resume.

The bridge has been projected at about Tk 37.43 crore. With finishing the bridge, seven unions will be directly connected with Mongla Port and Upazila Sadar. Also the communication of Paikgacha and Koyra upazilas will be easier with Mongla Port. About 3.5 lakh people will be benefited.



According to sources at the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED)-Dacope, this 301.40-metre-long bridge has been constructed under nine bridges project.



The tender was invited in 2016-17 financial year. The work order was given to contracting firm PTSL Moitri (Pte) Limited at Purana Paltan in Dhaka.



The construction began on August 15 in 2016. It was supposed to be completed on February 14 in 2018. But the contractor could not finish it on time. Later on, LGED extended schedule for several times. Despite that it was not completed, and the work order was revoked.



In 2019-20 financial year, the tender was invited again for doing the rest work. Now the work order was given to Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury of Kohonoor Enterprise in Barishal. The project cost was fixed at about Tk 12.11 crore.



The retaining walls of link roads on both sides got broken down at the time of earth-filling. Due to this, the work has been remaining suspended for the last one year.



Swapon Kumar Mandal, member of Ward No.4 of Kamarkhola Union, said, Dacope Upazila is constituted of three islands. These islands are known as polder No. 31,32 and 33 belonging to the Water Development Board (WDB). Communication between these polders is made mostly through ferry boats. With completion of the bridge, there will be direct communication between polders 32 and 33, and trade and business will get speed, he added.



He further said, crop prices will go up benefitting farmers.



Teacher Prasenjit Ray, president of Sreenagar Naba Jagrata Juba Sanga, said, the bridge will ease communication among these polders with smooth transportation of goods. Various agriculture potential will be created, he added.



LGED Engineer M Jahangir Alam said, the defective designs have been corrected, and these have been sent to the highest authorities. Further tendering is likely by next July or August, he maintained.



