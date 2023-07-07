Two men murdered in Panchagarh, Narail





TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A Bangladeshi youth succumbed to his injuries after being shot allegedly by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Tentulia border in the upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Sujan Ali, 27, son of Anurul Haque, a resident of Hengadoba Village under Devangarh Union in the upazila.





According to police and BGB sources, a group of alleged smugglers, comprising 6 to 7 people including Sujan went to Sukani border area of India near the Tentulia border under Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion on Monday night to bring cattle.



A patrol team of BSF Sukani Camp fired several rounds at them, leaving Sujan seriously wounded.



Cohorts of Sujan rescued him and to avoid police hassle, they took him to a private clinic in Rangpur, where Sujan succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.



Police, however, after getting the information, recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Modern Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Wednesday morning.



Lt Col Asaduzzaman Hakim, commander of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion, confirmed the incident.



NARAIL: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephew in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, 52, a resident of Raigram Madhyapara Village under Noagram Union in the upazila.



Police sources said the deceased's son Mohabbat Molla had an argument with Shanto Molla, son of Ghaffar Molla of the same area, on Monday evening.



Following this, Shanto beat Sirajul with rods and sticks along with his associates when Sirajul locked into an argument at night.



Locals rescued injured Sirajul and took him to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, where he was pronounced dead by the on-duty doctor.



