Two unnatural deaths in two districts







CHUADANGA: A three-and-a-half-year-old minor girl died after falling into an under construction drain at Collegepara in Alamdanga Municipality of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Samia, daughter of Rokonuzzaman, a resident of Collegepara area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Alamdanga Police Station (PS) Biplob Kumar Nath said Samia fell into an under construction drain that was not covered while she was playing in front of her father's shop on Collegepara Road in the evening.



Later on, locals recovered her body from the drain water at around 9:30 pm, the OC added.



COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya worker died while illegally cutting hills in Pahartoli area of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Yasin Arafat, 22, son of Mostafa Ahmed.



According to local sources, Yasin was buried alive under a huge chunk of soil while he along with some day labourers was cutting hills in Ward No. 7 Pahartoli area illegally. His other cohorts managed to flee the scene at that time.



Cox's Bazar Sadar Model PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

