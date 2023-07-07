10 children drown in five districts







DINAJPUR: Two minor boys drowned in the Punarbhaba River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased were identified as Sihab, 4, son of Babu, and Raian, 4, son of Paltan, residents of Gabrapara Village under Dinajpur Municipality. They were cousin brothers in relation.

According to local sources, the two children fell down into the Punarbhaba River in the morning while they were watching fishing next to their house.



Later on, local people rescued them from the river and took to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A total of five minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in three upazilas of the district on Wednesday.



Among the deceased, four drowned in Kabirhat and Subarnachar upazilas and another in Hatiya Upazila.



The deceased were identified as Rifat, 9, and Rifan, 7, sons of Abu Naser, residents of Rameshwarpur Village under Chaprashirhat Union in Kabirhat Upazila; Riya Begum, 9, daughter of Md Hossen, and her cousin Nasrin Akhter, 11, daughter of Salauddin, of Char Baishakhi Village under Charwapda Union in Subarnachar Upazila; and Niha, 5, daughter of Nizam Uddin, a resident of Lamchari Village under Sukhchar Union in Hatiya Upazila of the district.



Quoting deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kabirhat PS Didar-ul-Alam said Rifat and Rifan slipped into a pond near their house while playing beside it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them from the pond and took the children to Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the SI added.



Meanwhile, Riya and her cousin sister Nasrin drowned in a pond at around 3 pm when they went down to the pond to take bath while their family members were busy in work at their house, said Char Jabbar PS SI Abdul Wares.



Later on, they were rescued by the family members and rushed to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared the sisters dead, the SI added.



Besides, Hatiya PS SI Johirul Islam said Niha drowned in a pond next to her house while she was playing on the bank of the pond.



Later on, locals recovered her body from the pond, SI Johirul added.



Several unnatural death cases were filed with the PSs concerned in these regards, said the police officials.



INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.



The deceased was identified as Nayeem Hossain, 7, son of A Mannan Khan, a resident of Pattashi Village in the upazila. He was a first grader at No. 56 Dakshin Pattashi Government Primary School.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Nayeem was returning the house from his paternal grandparents' home in the area in the evening. On the way, he fell in a canal after being slipped from a bamboo pathway accidentally.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the canal and rushed to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.



Union Parishad (UP) Member of Pattashi Ward No. 2 Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.



GAIBANDHA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Uttar Ghogoa Village under Ghagoa Union of the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Maya Akter, daughter of Meherul Akhter, a resident of the village.



Local UP Chairman Aminur Zaman Rinku said Maya fell down in a pond next to the house in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond, the UP chairman added.



GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor child drowned in a pond in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The incident took place in Bibhison Village under Radhanagar Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, 2, son of Yusuf Ali, a resident of Cheradanga Village under the union.



According to the deceased's family members, Imran along with his family members went to visit his grandfather's house few days back. On Wednesday noon, he slipped into a pond near his grandfather's house while he was playing beside it.



Realising his absence, the relatives started searching for him, and at one stage, they found his body floating on water.



Later on, they recovered his body from the pond.



Gomastapur PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

