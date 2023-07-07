Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Xi says army must 'dare to fight'

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BEIJING, July 6: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday the country's military must "dare to fight", state media reported, as he inspected forces operating in a flashpoint region near Taiwan.

Xi's visit comes during a flurry of diplomacy with the United States -- Taiwan's main security backer -- with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen currently in Beijing for talks aimed at stabilising economic ties.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its own territory and has vowed to bring the island under its control one day, by force if necessary.

During an inspection of the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, Xi told military representatives that they should "dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely defend national sovereignty (and) security", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"At present, the world has entered a new era of turbulence and change, and our country's security situation has become more unstable and uncertain," CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

"It is necessary to deepen war and combat planning... focus on military training for actual combat, and accelerate the improvement in our capacity to win," Xi reportedly said.

The military "must... raise party committee leaders' capacity for preparing for war and doing battle", he added, according to the broadcaster.

Footage broadcast by CCTV on Thursday evening showed Xi in a khaki military dress shirt entering a room of rapturously applauding military officials before making remarks from a podium.

China and the United States have butted heads in recent years over the status of Taiwan, with Beijing holding large-scale military exercises in response to a visit to the island by then House speaker Nancy Pelosi last year.

In April, Chinese forces conducted three days of drills simulating a blockade of the island after Pelosi's successor, Kevin McCarthy, held talks with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen in California.

Yellen's visit comes after another top US official, Antony Blinken, raised concerns about China's "provocative" actions towards Taiwan during a visit to Beijing last month -- the first such trip by a US secretary of state in nearly five years.

But China batted away the comments, with top diplomat Wang Yi saying there was "no room to compromise" on the issue.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK PM 'in trouble' a year on from Johnson's downfall
Xi says army must 'dare to fight'
Imran to stay in Pakistan 'despite threats to life'
Moscow says closing Finnish consulate, expels 9 diplomats
UAE climate chair urges oil firms to slash emissions
IAEA has seen no sign of explosives at Zaporizhzhia yet, more access needed
Myanmar's top court hears Suu Kyi's appeals to cut jail term
A year later, Sri Lanka's tentative economic recovery eludes the poor


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft