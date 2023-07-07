Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UAE climate chair urges oil firms to slash emissions

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

PARIS, July 6: The Emirati oil executive chairing this year's UN climate summit, Sultan Al Jaber, told private and national oil and gas companies on Thursday they must slash their planet-warming emissions.

Sultan al-Jaber, head of the UAE national oil company ADNOC, told ministers from countries of the OPEC oil producers' grouping the industry must "urgently decarbonize its operations and take collective action to eliminate operational emissions".

Jaber, whose appointment to host the COP28 summit in Dubai in November and December was criticised by climate activists and some Western lawmakers, said the entire industry "should be aligned" to help the world meet the target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This includes not only international oil companies but also national state-controlled ones, Jaber told an OPEC seminar in Vienna.

While a number of multinational companies have stated their emissions-reduction aims, many state-held giants such as ones in the Gulf, China and Iran have yet to set clear targets.

The "operational emissions" Jaber referred to are the upstream carbon gases released during production and account for 15-20 percent of the companies' carbon output.

Also known as "scope 1 and 2" emissions, they do not include the gases released when end-users such as the transport industry or factories burn their fuel products.

Jaber urged the producers also "to accelerate an industry-wide commitment to reach near zero methane emissions by 2030."
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and escapes in large volumes from gas fields and pipelines.

"If we do this, that takes care of a massive proportion of scope 1 and 2 emissions," he said.

Jaber repeated his warning that energy demand will continue to rise, forcing producers to "massively scale up clean energies ... while also sustaining socio-economic development."

He reiterated his support for solutions such as carbon capture -- a warming-reduction method that climate advocates caution is too far from being deployed at scale to make much difference in reaching targets.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK PM 'in trouble' a year on from Johnson's downfall
Xi says army must 'dare to fight'
Imran to stay in Pakistan 'despite threats to life'
Moscow says closing Finnish consulate, expels 9 diplomats
UAE climate chair urges oil firms to slash emissions
IAEA has seen no sign of explosives at Zaporizhzhia yet, more access needed
Myanmar's top court hears Suu Kyi's appeals to cut jail term
A year later, Sri Lanka's tentative economic recovery eludes the poor


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft