Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan skipper says ready to play 'anyone, anywhere' in India

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Pakistan skipper says ready to play 'anyone, anywhere' in India

Pakistan skipper says ready to play 'anyone, anywhere' in India

KARACHI, JULY 6: Pakistan are ready to take on any side at any venue in India during this year's World Cup, skipper Babar Azam said Thursday as the team awaited government approval to participate in the tournament.

Pakistan are drawn to play India at Ahmedabad's 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi stadium on October 15 -- the first time they will meet on either's home turf since 2012.

The neighbours are bitter political adversaries and usually only meet in international tournaments at neutral venues, most recently during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the interior and foreign ministries this week asking for formal permission to take part in the tournament.

Azam said he didn't mind who they played, or where.

"I am thinking that we are going to play the World Cup -- not just against India," he told a news conference Thursday.

"We are not focusing on one team. There are nine other teams, so only if we beat them will we reach the final."

The new Ahmedabad Stadium will likely prove to be a boiling cauldron for a Pakistan-India clash, one of the highlights of the tournament that starts October 5.

The International Cricket Council rejected Pakistan's objections to the venue while announcing the World Cup schedule last month.
"As professionals we have to be ready," Azam said.
"Wherever there is cricket, wherever there are matches, we will go and play. We want to perform in every country."

Apart from Ahmedabad, Pakistan are also scheduled to play matches in Hyderabad Deccan, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The World Cup runs until November 19.

Before then, Pakistan tour Sri Lanka this month for a two-Test series.

"We are excited to start after a break and are getting ready for the World Cup," Azam said.

The first Test starts in Galle on July 16 and the second in Colombo from July 24.

Pakistan will also feature in the six-nation Asia Cup from August 31 to September 17.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim's retirement make players emotional
Pakistan skipper says ready to play 'anyone, anywhere' in India
England keep Women's Ashes hopes alive in thriller
Tamim's retirement unexpected, shocking: Jalal Younus
Broad gets Warner and Smith as Australia slump in 3rd Ashes Test
PSG get their man at last as Skriniar signs on free transfer
Badminton Asia Junior Championship begins today
Di Maria snubs Saudi for second spell at Benfica


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft