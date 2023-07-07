

Tamim's retirement unexpected, shocking: Jalal Younus



In his immediate reaction he told the reporters: "We have heard his decision. His decision to retire from the International cricket is very much unexpected. It's a shocking news and premature decision. He could have played two years more."



Younus informed that BCB will give its official statement on Tamim's retirement very soon.

Tamim announced his retirement today, ending his 16-year long glittering career.



Touted as one of the best openers and most decorated batters the country has ever produced, Tamim who was also the ODI captain, quits from International cricket just three months before the World Cup. �BSS



