Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:08 AM
Home Sports

Badminton Asia Junior Championship begins today

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Badminton Asia Junior Championship begins from today (Friday) in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

A ten-member of Bangladesh badminton team already reached Indonesia to take part in the ten-day long championship, which will be held under the supervision of Badminton Asia.

The ten-member badminton team included seven players, two coaches and one manager.

The badminton team is expected to return home on July 16.

Rupayan City Uttara, JCX Group and Demand World Gallery are the patron of Bangladesh badminton team.

Badminton team:
Players - ASM Sifat Ullah, Md. Nazmul Islam Joy, Nayeem Uddin Sopu, Shahed Ahmed, Smrity Rajbangshi, Mathena Madhurjo Biswas and Jesmin Akter Kona.

Officials - Maruf Alom and Elina Sultana (coaches) and Md. Mahbubur Rahman (manager).    �BSS


