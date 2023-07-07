Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tsitsipas survives Thiem thriller to book Murray showdown

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Tsitsipas survives Thiem thriller to book Murray showdown

Tsitsipas survives Thiem thriller to book Murray showdown

LONDON, JULY 6: Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a thrilling five-set Wimbledon battle against Dominic Thiem on Wednesday to book a blockbuster second-round clash against two-time champion Andy Murray.

While Tsitsipas was pushed to the brink in a gruelling first-round tie lasting almost four hours, former world number one Murray is well rested after crushing Ryan Peniston in his tournament opener on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas held his nerve in a final set tie-break to secure a 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (10/8) victory.

"For a second I thought we were doing the repeat of Isner versus Mahut," Tsitsipas said in reference to the longest match in history, played at Wimbledon in 2010.

"It felt forever. Obviously I'm super happy to win against someone who has brought the best out of me every time we have played."

Beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year before a last-eight exit at the French Open, Tsitsipas is aiming to make his first deep run at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas reached the French Open final two years ago, making him the only Greek man to appear in a Grand Slam title match.

But the 24-year-old has been less comfortable on grass, reaching the fourth round only once in five previous visits to Wimbledon.

The crowd-pleasing Tsitsipas is usually popular with Wimbledon fans, but he knows he will not have much support against home favourite Murray.

"I'm not expecting anyone supporting me, but it's not my first rodeo," he said.

Tsitsipas, who will be playing on Centre Court for the first time, said he remembered Murray winning his first Wimbledon title in 2013.

"Obviously he is someone who has done so much for the sport," he said.

Thiem won the US Open in 2020 but that triumph has not proved a springboard for sustained success at the Grand Slams.

The 29-year-old Austrian's progress has been hampered by wrist and finger injuries, keeping him on the sidelines for several months and knocking him out of the top 350 in 2022.

Now ranked 91, Thiem was playing at Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 as he chased a first victory at the tournament for six years.

Rain forced the match to be postponed on Tuesday, with Thiem having taken the first set but 4-3 down in the second.

That set the stage for riveting drama on Court Two as the clash swung back and fourth before Tsitsipas finished it in fitting style with a blistering winner down the line.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim's retirement make players emotional
Pakistan skipper says ready to play 'anyone, anywhere' in India
England keep Women's Ashes hopes alive in thriller
Tamim's retirement unexpected, shocking: Jalal Younus
Broad gets Warner and Smith as Australia slump in 3rd Ashes Test
PSG get their man at last as Skriniar signs on free transfer
Badminton Asia Junior Championship begins today
Di Maria snubs Saudi for second spell at Benfica


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft