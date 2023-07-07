Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Wimbledon star Rune says 'cool' to wear back-to-front cap

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

LONDON, JULY 6: If it was good enough for Lleyton Hewitt, it's good enough for Holger Rune, who hopes to become a Grand Slam champion by possessing lethal groundstrokes, an intense competitive spirit -- and a back-to-front baseball cap.

It may not be the height of sartorial elegance, but 20-year-old Rune will not be swayed by subjective questions of taste when it comes to what he wears on his head.

"When I played my second ATP in Santiago, I had some things in the hair. I didn't really like the style myself," said the Dane after making the second round at Wimbledon.

"After that I found it comfortable and nice to wear something. I thought I looked cool with the backwards hat.

"I enjoy to have something on my head. I tried to play without, but then I sweat a lot, so it gets in my eyes."

Hewitt, the 2002 Wimbledon champion, was as combative on court as Rune is now, two decades on.

When the Australian clinched the 2001 US Open, he did so with his cap resolutely flipped backwards.

It was a style he had cultivated in his early teens.

When fellow Australian Darren Cahill came across a 12-year-old Hewitt, he asked the youngster to explain why he opted for that particular look.

"He said 'I just like it backwards'. And I said 'Aren't you supposed to wear the peak of the hat to protect your nose and eyes and keep your eyes out of the sun?'," Cahill recalled to the New York Times in 2018.

"And he said 'No, I just like it backwards'."

In an online poll by MensTennisForums.com in 2018, 36 percent of respondents voted Hewitt as the "Best player with a backward baseball cap" followed by Germany's Tommy Haas, with just under 33 percent.

"What the hell is Denis Shapovalov doing in this poll?" thundered one respondent.

Three years later, the question was irrelevant when the Canadian ditched the hat for a headband.

"The hair always gets in my face. I wanted to cut my hair a bit shorter and just try out the bandana look," said Shapovalov.

"I definitely like it. I feel like it's different. I wore a bandana when I was really young, so it's kind of cool to just change it up. I was just bored, I guess."

However, at the French Open last month, Shapovalov had reverted to the trusty backwards cap.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim's retirement make players emotional
Pakistan skipper says ready to play 'anyone, anywhere' in India
England keep Women's Ashes hopes alive in thriller
Tamim's retirement unexpected, shocking: Jalal Younus
Broad gets Warner and Smith as Australia slump in 3rd Ashes Test
PSG get their man at last as Skriniar signs on free transfer
Badminton Asia Junior Championship begins today
Di Maria snubs Saudi for second spell at Benfica


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft