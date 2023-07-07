Wimbledon star Rune says 'cool' to wear back-to-front cap







LONDON, JULY 6: If it was good enough for Lleyton Hewitt, it's good enough for Holger Rune, who hopes to become a Grand Slam champion by possessing lethal groundstrokes, an intense competitive spirit -- and a back-to-front baseball cap.It may not be the height of sartorial elegance, but 20-year-old Rune will not be swayed by subjective questions of taste when it comes to what he wears on his head."When I played my second ATP in Santiago, I had some things in the hair. I didn't really like the style myself," said the Dane after making the second round at Wimbledon."After that I found it comfortable and nice to wear something. I thought I looked cool with the backwards hat."I enjoy to have something on my head. I tried to play without, but then I sweat a lot, so it gets in my eyes."Hewitt, the 2002 Wimbledon champion, was as combative on court as Rune is now, two decades on.When the Australian clinched the 2001 US Open, he did so with his cap resolutely flipped backwards.It was a style he had cultivated in his early teens.When fellow Australian Darren Cahill came across a 12-year-old Hewitt, he asked the youngster to explain why he opted for that particular look."He said 'I just like it backwards'. And I said 'Aren't you supposed to wear the peak of the hat to protect your nose and eyes and keep your eyes out of the sun?'," Cahill recalled to the New York Times in 2018."And he said 'No, I just like it backwards'."In an online poll by MensTennisForums.com in 2018, 36 percent of respondents voted Hewitt as the "Best player with a backward baseball cap" followed by Germany's Tommy Haas, with just under 33 percent."What the hell is Denis Shapovalov doing in this poll?" thundered one respondent.Three years later, the question was irrelevant when the Canadian ditched the hat for a headband."The hair always gets in my face. I wanted to cut my hair a bit shorter and just try out the bandana look," said Shapovalov."I definitely like it. I feel like it's different. I wore a bandana when I was really young, so it's kind of cool to just change it up. I was just bored, I guess."However, at the French Open last month, Shapovalov had reverted to the trusty backwards cap. �AFP