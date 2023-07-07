Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh ramps up freshwater fish

conservation in bid for food security

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh government is ramping up efforts to boost populations of commercially important freshwater fish species, including captive breeding of species at threat of extinction.

Fish like tengra, shing, magur and gulsha have long been familiar to households across Bangladesh, thanks to their central place in the national diet and their widespread availability in freshwater bodies throughout the country, Mongabay, reported on Wednesday.

US-based Mongabay is a conservation news web portal that reports on environmental science, energy, and green design, and features extensive information on tropical rainforests.

For most people in this country crisscrossed by rivers and defined by the world's largest delta, fish is the most important source of animal protein and a staple food second only to rice. Small freshwater are especially popular in everyday meals because they're comparatively cheap.

But about 20 years ago, they started becoming increasingly scarce. A 2015 report from the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, listed a litany of threats to freshwater fish populations: "Habitat loss caused by massive siltation, infrastructure development, drying up of water bodies, dewatering, conversion of wetlands, overfishing and aquatic pollution are the major causes for the fish population decline in Bangladesh."

That same report assessed the status of 253 freshwater fish species that occur in Bangladesh, and found that 64, or about a quarter, were threatened with extinction.

In light of the urgency of securing the main protein source for the country's citizens, the government has embarked on a comprehensive conservation initiative aimed at reviving 39 fish species.

"We introduced artificial reproductive techniques to return these fishes, and most of the species are now cultivating at the field level," said Yahiya Mahmud, director-general of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI).

This initiative builds on the gene bank that the government established in 2020 to ensure it holds germplasm from which it can, if needed, bring back a species from the verge of extinction.

The BFRI leads the initiative and has focused on conserving 162 fish species, including those declared threatened by the IUCN. Researchers use nursery and hatchery techniques to make the species available nationwide.

About 950 hatcheries in the country produce fish fry for free distribution to fish farmers. The BFRI also trains fishers at the community level on how to cultivate fish for maximum productivity, and how to fish with minimal harm to water, soil and the overall environment.

The country produces about 4.6 million metric tons of fish a year, barely enough to meet domestic demand of about 4.4 million metric tons, according to the Bangladesh Fisheries Department.

That puts the country second worldwide in terms of increasing the production of freshwater fish, and third position in terms of overall freshwater fish production, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

According to the 2015 IUCN report, a total of 1.2 million Bangladeshis are involved in fishing on a full-time basis for their livelihood, while another 10 million are engaged in subsistence fishing either to supplement their incomes or for household consumption.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy dependence on VAT may pose big financial risks: Study report
Bangladesh ramps up freshwater fish
DSE, CSE end flat
Chinese textile traders, BGMEA leaders discuss bilateral trade
UK assures support to make Bangladesh aviation hub
DCCI, DSCC to ease business hassle
Yellen arrives in China as US seeks to stabilise ties
Automakers report higher Q2 car sales in US


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft