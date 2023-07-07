Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 July, 2023, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE, CSE end flat

Published : Friday, 7 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Stocks Thursday witnessed flat with downward trend of major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges due to price fall mainly in some large-cap securities.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 1.36 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 6,334.79. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also dropped 1.41 points to finish at 2,191.46. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 0.69 point to close at 1,375.26.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 8,992.50 million which was Taka 8,906.97 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 120 declined, 85 advanced and 170 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

FUWANGFOOD was the top on the turnover list, followed by LRBDL, Malek Spinning, Rupali Life and OAL. FUWANGFOOD was the top gainer, posting a 9.97 per cent gain while SONARGAON was the day's worst loser, losing 8.64 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also slipped into the red with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 6.33 points to settle at 18,720.81 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 5.52 points to close at 11,187.27.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy dependence on VAT may pose big financial risks: Study report
Bangladesh ramps up freshwater fish
DSE, CSE end flat
Chinese textile traders, BGMEA leaders discuss bilateral trade
UK assures support to make Bangladesh aviation hub
DCCI, DSCC to ease business hassle
Yellen arrives in China as US seeks to stabilise ties
Automakers report higher Q2 car sales in US


Latest News
Russia sees interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs by US, European politicians
Only AL can hold a free, fair election in country, PM tells JS
Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup: UN
6,704 govt primary school buildings are dilapidated: State Minister
Sikder Bodiruzzaman next ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia
JICA's executive senior vice-president calls on PM
Deputy secretary sacked for rape of tortured maids in Saudi Arabia
US delegation not to focus only on polls: FS
EU election exploratory mission to visit country on July 8-23
Lutfor Rahman next Bangladesh ambassador to Viet Nam
Most Read News
Samrat's bail extended till Aug 28
Anticipatory Bail: Lacuna between legislation and reality
Case against Dr Sangjukta Saha seeking Tk 500cr compensation
Top leader among 10 muggers arrested in city
Tamim retires from international cricket
Rohingya leader stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar
Gopalganj road accident leaves 4 dead
150 shops burnt in Teknaf fire
Concerted efforts needed to fight climate change
Indian External Affairs secretary in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft