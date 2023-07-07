DSE, CSE end flat







DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 1.36 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 6,334.79. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also dropped 1.41 points to finish at 2,191.46. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 0.69 point to close at 1,375.26.



Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, increased to Taka 8,992.50 million which was Taka 8,906.97 million at the previous session of the week. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 120 declined, 85 advanced and 170 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

FUWANGFOOD was the top on the turnover list, followed by LRBDL, Malek Spinning, Rupali Life and OAL. FUWANGFOOD was the top gainer, posting a 9.97 per cent gain while SONARGAON was the day's worst loser, losing 8.64 per cent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also slipped into the red with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 6.33 points to settle at 18,720.81 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 5.52 points to close at 11,187.27. �BSS



