

UK assures support to make Bangladesh aviation hub



He made the remarks while holding meeting with state minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md. Mahbub Ali at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Wednesday.



The meeting discussed at length existing and future avenues of cooperation particularly in the aviation sector including purchasing new aircraft from Airbus, technical support and capacity building as well as organizing joint workshop.

They also discussed on collaboration and assistance in the tourism sector, expansion of trade as a whole with emphasis on the service sector and Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum that is scheduled be held in Dhaka this September.



Besides, issues related to opportunities associated with preferential trading scheme of UK-DCTS, assistance for the Rohingyas, forthcoming national election and Bangladesh candidature to the IMO Election in London also discussed.



The British minister assured participation of a good number of British companies to the upcoming Commonwealth Trade Fair in Dhaka and a wider support in disaster management.



Huddleston conveyed renewed pledges of the British Govt. towards more political and financial assistance and showed confidence in a free and fair national election in Bangladesh.



The meeting ended with commitments to advancing the historical and multifaceted relations.



Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and the British High Commissioner in Dhaka joined their respective delegation. �BSS



