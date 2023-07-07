

DCCI, DSCC to ease business hassle



In presence of the DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar, the MoU was inked at DCCI auditorium in the city, said a press release.



Meanwhile, the "Trade License Service Booth" has been established at DCCI initially for two weeks to give online trade license renewal services to the DCCI members of South City Corporation area.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the online trade license renewal process at DCCI and also handed over the renewed licenses among the DCCI members on the spot. Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in his speech said that the MoU signed between DCCI and DSCC is a milestone initiative of public-private partnership to steer the economic development of the country.



He said that from 1st July this year, businessmen especially under ten zones of southern part of the city will get fully online trade license renewal facility for one year up to five year.



He also said that without increasing any trade license fees or holding tax, the DSCC made a profit of about 524 crore taka in the last three years. Dhaka itself contributes about 36 percent of total GDP of Bangladesh which will be enhanced in near future, he urged.



For the greater development of economy we would like to work hand in hand with the private sector in future, he added.

DSCC has already taken a master plan to make Dhaka a smart and developed city, he opined.



He later invited the member of DCCI of the southern part of Dhaka to avail the facility of online trade license renewal process.



Sameer Sattar in his speech said that the MoU signed between DCCI and DSCC is a remarkable initiative by which businessmen will be benefitted.



According to the MoU and under the joint initiative of DCCI and DSCC "Trade License Service Booth" has been established at DCCI initially for the next two weeks to give services to the members of DCCI who have their businesses in the South City Corporation area, he added.



He expressed his hope that the booth will be able to act as a One Stop Service Point to the DCCI members during this time.

He termed it as a milestone initiative of public-private partnership and this type of bondage will help strengthen ease of doing business in the country.



CEO of Dhaka South City Corporation (Additional Secretary) Md. Mijanur Rahman said that the MoU signed today has created a platform to work jointly for the development of our economy.



This is a new beginning and DSCC is committed to facilitate businessmen through digitalized services, he added.



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to give extended services to the members of DCCI and expedite ease of doing business.In presence of the DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and DCCI President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar, the MoU was inked at DCCI auditorium in the city, said a press release.Meanwhile, the "Trade License Service Booth" has been established at DCCI initially for two weeks to give online trade license renewal services to the DCCI members of South City Corporation area.Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the online trade license renewal process at DCCI and also handed over the renewed licenses among the DCCI members on the spot. Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh in his speech said that the MoU signed between DCCI and DSCC is a milestone initiative of public-private partnership to steer the economic development of the country.He said that from 1st July this year, businessmen especially under ten zones of southern part of the city will get fully online trade license renewal facility for one year up to five year.He also said that without increasing any trade license fees or holding tax, the DSCC made a profit of about 524 crore taka in the last three years. Dhaka itself contributes about 36 percent of total GDP of Bangladesh which will be enhanced in near future, he urged.For the greater development of economy we would like to work hand in hand with the private sector in future, he added.DSCC has already taken a master plan to make Dhaka a smart and developed city, he opined.He later invited the member of DCCI of the southern part of Dhaka to avail the facility of online trade license renewal process.Sameer Sattar in his speech said that the MoU signed between DCCI and DSCC is a remarkable initiative by which businessmen will be benefitted.According to the MoU and under the joint initiative of DCCI and DSCC "Trade License Service Booth" has been established at DCCI initially for the next two weeks to give services to the members of DCCI who have their businesses in the South City Corporation area, he added.He expressed his hope that the booth will be able to act as a One Stop Service Point to the DCCI members during this time.He termed it as a milestone initiative of public-private partnership and this type of bondage will help strengthen ease of doing business in the country.CEO of Dhaka South City Corporation (Additional Secretary) Md. Mijanur Rahman said that the MoU signed today has created a platform to work jointly for the development of our economy.This is a new beginning and DSCC is committed to facilitate businessmen through digitalized services, he added.