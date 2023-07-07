Canada to stop buying ads on Facebook, Instagram







The Online News Act, adopted by parliament last month, requires digital giants like Google and Meta to make commercial deals to compensate Canadian news outlets when users access articles through their products, or face binding arbitration.



Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced soon after the bill passed that it would take measures to block Canadian news for users on its platforms in the country.

Rodriguez described those actions on Wednesday as "unreasonable" and "irresponsible."



"This is why today we are announcing that the government of Canada will be suspending its advertising on Facebook and Instagram," he said, estimating the cost to Facebook and Instagram at around Can$10 million (US$7.5 million) a year. �AFP



