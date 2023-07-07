AIUB holds BIZ-TECH 4.0 to share their creative business ideas







The two-day event aimed to showcase the remarkable impact of technology on businesses with a focus on expanding students' management skills and expertise, says a press release.



Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor of AIUB, inaugurated the event.

On the second day of BizTech 4.0, Inter-College Technology based Smart Business Plan Competition and Quiz Contest on ICT in Bangladesh was held as part of the Outreach programme of AIUB. Over 200 students and their faculty members from 20 colleges participated in this event.



The 'Biz-Tech 4.0 Smart Business model' exhibition was held on 22 June. During the exhibition, Dr Mohammad Faridul Alam, director of Graduate Programmes (MBA and EMBA), and Dr Rezbin Nahar, director of Undergraduate Programme (BBA) as well as other department heads and faculty members were present.



The purpose of the event was to provide a forum for college students to share their creative business ideas with industry experts and invited corporate guests to receive feedback for the future development and implementation of their ideas.



