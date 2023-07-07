Live Concert on bKash App for the first time







Anupam Roy and Talpatar Sepai from Kolkata, and Arnab, Meghdal and Hatirpool Sessions from Dhaka are performing in the concert 'Magical Night' on Thursday evening at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), says a press release.



Those who couldn't collect ticket for the concert due to busy life, distance or simply for hall capacity, can take the chance to watch the concert live in bKash app.

For the first time, such concert is going live on bKash app - which is not only a platform of easy, fast and secured digital transactions, rather has become a part of people's daily lifestyle.



Details about the registration process can be found on bKash's verified Facebook page and in the app as well.



bKash customers will get the chance to watch live concert on the bKash app for the first time. For this, customers need to register in the app for only Tk 10.Anupam Roy and Talpatar Sepai from Kolkata, and Arnab, Meghdal and Hatirpool Sessions from Dhaka are performing in the concert 'Magical Night' on Thursday evening at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), says a press release.Those who couldn't collect ticket for the concert due to busy life, distance or simply for hall capacity, can take the chance to watch the concert live in bKash app.For the first time, such concert is going live on bKash app - which is not only a platform of easy, fast and secured digital transactions, rather has become a part of people's daily lifestyle.Details about the registration process can be found on bKash's verified Facebook page and in the app as well.